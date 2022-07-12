Lost your physical confidence after a fall? Here’s how to get it back.

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

My timing was cinematic. I had no sooner admonished my family for repeatedly cautioning me to watch my step on the thawing, muddy mountain trail (“I’m not decrepit, people!”) than I slipped spectacularly on a patch of frozen terrain. My feet flew out from under me, and I landed hard — with my tailbone, cervical spine and the back of my head taking the brunt of the impact. I lay there, momentarily stunned, thinking, “I’m really going to feel this tomorrow.”

After I could move again, we gingerly made our way two more miles down the trail to the car, me with my morale crushed and my clothes covered in mud. When we passed a group who had witnessed my fall, they asked how I was doing. “Ask me tomorrow,” I grumbled. My husband added: “Her pride’s a little hurt, too.”

It’s true that my ego (“I’m a failure at being outdoorsy!” I wailed in a text to a friend the next day) and my tailbone both took a hit. But although the latter felt better after 10 days or so, the injury to my self-confidence has lingered.

Since I took that tumble, I find myself constantly thinking about falling again — while hiking on uneven terrain, walking on a loose gravel path or just going down the stairs in my home — and questioning whether I need to scale back my soft adventure activities. Yet, at 55 and in reasonable, if not excellent, shape, I feel as if it’s a little too early to give up on outdoor activities I enjoy, especially those we do as a family.

This got me wondering about that blurry space between overreactive worry and justified concerns about falling or injuring oneself anew. How do we know when it’s time to hit the trail again, or when it’s time to hang up the hiking shoes and find a new, less perilous activity?

Low falls self-efficacy

“People fall all the time,” says Helen Lach, a professor at Saint Louis University’s nursing school whose research specialty is falls and fears of falling. “Hiking is a high-risk thing. A rough patch of ground, or terrain that’s rocky or slippery, … you’re challenging yourself to some degree, and everyone falls doing those things.”

But when taking a hard fall is a new experience, as it was for me, Lach says it can feel “more dramatic.” There’s even a name for what I’m feeling: low falls self-efficacy, which Lach describes as “the loss of confidence that you can do everyday activities without falling.”

In older populations especially, individuals may get to the point where they’re not comfortable leaving the house or doing activities they normally enjoy — and, as a result, they may not get enough exercise, or they may even become isolated and depressed.

Although my falls self-efficacy isn’t so low that I’ve become a recluse, it is typical, even if I’m in a slightly younger demographic. “Decreased confidence and fear of reinjury are two common side effects of any injury,” says Amber Shipherd, a certified mental performance consultant based at Texas A&M University who works with professional athletes, coaches, musicians and members of the military — “anyone who performs as part of their daily job.”

Kyle Martino, a former Major League Soccer player and the founder of the Over Under Initiative, says that, for athletes, fear of reinjury happens “every time” after an injury on the field, although Shipherd says the same concepts apply to casually active people like myself.

“The hardest part of overcoming injury is trusting your body again,” Martino says. “It’s almost like you have a physical you and a mental clone of you.” They both get hurt, he says, except that the body often heals faster than the mind does.

Shipherd, who has a background in counseling, kinesiology and performance psychology, says she looks for the root of the problem. If physical limitations can be ruled out, she says, then a counselor can set out to help rebuild client confidence.

Practical steps for bouncing back

The techniques Shipherd uses to help star athletes reclaim their A game are essentially the same as those that might apply to a middle-aged woman who fell on her derriere: positive self-talk and baby steps. “We fall back on mental skills and goal-setting.”

In the case of hiking, she says, “let’s get you back on short, flat trails. Once you get to the point where you’re feeling good, we up the difficulty.” As someone experiences success on trails of escalating difficulty, hopefully their self-confidence will return.

Lach, who had to bounce back after a broken ankle resulting from a backyard fall, agrees with slowly building back to prior performance levels and being realistic about one’s fitness level. “An older person who’s really out of shape might need to start with physical therapy,” she says, including working on mobility and balance. But mostly, she adds, “it’s about improving physical strength. If you feel stronger, you feel more confident.”

At 67, she sees a personal trainer once a week. And although her downhill skiing days may be behind her, she feels confident while playing golf and hiking — both activities that might have seemed unattainable during the three months she was non-weight-bearing.

It’s also about reframing, not ignoring, your fear, Shipherd says. “The fear of injury is still there. It’s not realistic to deny it. But we frame it differently. ‘This trail is rough; I’m nervous about it,’ becomes, ‘This trail is going to help me get better.’ ”

The confidence-building process happens off the trail or playing field, too, Shipherd says. You don’t have to get right back into the activity. “A break is a great opportunity to make sure you’re fulfilling yourself in other ways and get other things, like family, school or work, aligned in your life.”

When to say, ‘Whoa!’

Martino, whose soccer career was cut short because of injuries, says this slow rebuilding of confidence and form is a shift from the performance coaching of old, when people would “battle through pain” to return to top condition as soon as possible. “My way of overcoming injury was not the healthiest,” he says, recalling that his career was shortened and his quality of life affected because of rushed recoveries. “If I could go back, I would listen to my body more and taken time to heal properly.”

“For an athlete or exerciser of any type,” Shipherd says, “one of the most challenging things is not being able to do the same things you used to do.” Some may wind up accepting that they can’t run as fast or as far but that they still get enjoyment from running. Others may acknowledge that they just can’t run at all anymore, or that the risk isn’t worth the reward. And “when you just don’t love what you’re doing anymore, it’s time to find a new sport,” Shipherd says.

For Martino, the epiphany came during a treatment session. At a certain point, he recalls, “what I had to do to get on the field wasn’t worth what it felt like to be out there. My doctor looked at me during a treatment one day, and he could see what playing was doing to my body. ‘Think about the next 40 years instead of the next four,’ he said. I decided to walk away that day.”

My situation lacks the drama of a professional athlete having to walk away from the game because of injuries. But Lach suggests some of the same realism, and risk-vs.-reward analysis is advised, especially at my age. “It’s all about right-sizing your activity for your own self, being realistic, but still doing the things you enjoy doing as much as you can,” she says.

And maybe waiting until the ice has thawed on those mountain trails.

Elizabeth Heath is a writer based in Allerona, Italy. Her website is elizabethfheath.com. Find her on Instagram: @myvillageinumbria.

