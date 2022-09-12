Who should try ketamine therapy? What does it feel like?

Ketamine is an anesthetic used to sedate both humans and pets, and it’s a favorite of party-goers seeking a psychedelic high. Now it’s also the subject of an enormous amount of interest as a fast-acting treatment for depression and other serious mental health conditions.
Despite all the buzz about ketamine’s therapeutic potential, people remain confused about how it works and how to find a doctor who prescribes it. We interviewed psychiatrists, other experts and patients to answer 10 common reader questions about ketamine. Here’s what they had to say.