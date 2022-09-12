Welcome to Well+Being

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Pandemic living has been challenging for everyone, prompting many of us to rethink what it means to live a healthy life. For some, the crisis has highlighted the importance of basic body maintenance — better sleep, nutritious food and regular exercise. For others, it has meant an emotional reset — improving mental health and putting family and friends first.

But one thing we all learned during this time is the value of science-based advice from trusted experts.

That’s why we’ve created Well+Being, a new personal health section in The Washington Post. We chose that name because health isn’t achieved only when we seek medical care. Optimal health means nurturing your entire being — caring for the physical body, supporting emotional health and tending to the relationships that matter most in life.

The Well+Being desk has assembled a team of physicians, mental health professionals and experienced journalists to answer your questions and share the latest research on living a healthy and fulfilled life. We’ll explore the science of nutritious eating, the best ways to exercise, and the latest findings on brain health, human behavior and relationships. And you can count on us to sift through the confusing claims and misinformation found on social media and help you navigate a complicated health-care system.

Ultimately, Well+Being is about empowering you, the reader, to embark on your unique health journey. Whether you’re living with a disability, trying to adopt healthier eating habits, training for a marathon or are concerned about mental health or relationships, our goal is to share news and advice that celebrates all levels of ambition and ability and helps you achieve a state of well-being every day.

We welcome your comments and suggestions. Please send them to wellbeing@washpost.com.

— Tara Parker-Pope, editor, Well+Being

