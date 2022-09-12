Welcome to Well+Being

Pandemic living has been challenging for everyone, prompting many of us to rethink what it means to live a healthy life.
But one thing we all learned during this time is the value of science-based advice from trusted experts.
That’s why we’ve created Well+Being, a new personal health section in The Washington Post. We chose that name because health isn’t achieved only when we seek medical care. Optimal health means nurturing your entire being — caring for the physical body, supporting emotional health and tending to the relationships that matter most in life.
The Well+Being desk has assembled a team of physicians, mental health professionals and experienced journalists to answer your questions and share the latest research on living a healthy and fulfilled life. We’ll explore the science of nutritious eating, the best ways to exercise, and the latest findings on brain health, human behavior and relationships. And you can count on us to sift through the confusing claims and misinformation found on social media and help you navigate a complicated health-care system.
Ultimately, Well+Being is about empowering you, the reader, to embark on your unique health journey. Whether you’re living with a disability, trying to adopt healthier eating habits, training for a marathon or are concerned about mental health or relationships, our goal is to share news and advice that celebrates all levels of ambition and ability and helps you achieve a state of well-being every day.
We welcome your comments and suggestions. Please send them to wellbeing@washpost.com.
— Tara Parker-Pope, editor, Well+Being
Read more from Well+Being
Well+Being shares news and advice for living well every day. Sign up for our newsletter to get tips directly in your inbox.
Mind: Considering therapy but don’t know where to begin? We rounded up tips for starting and getting the most out of it. Another option to think about: group counseling. For other ways to improve your mental well-being, here’s what science says about exercise, meditation and more.
Body: Do you really need an annual checkup every year? If you want to add healthy years to your life, here’s what longevity research says is most important.
Life: We know the world can feel bleak sometimes. But here’s how experts say you can still create a meaningful life amid the chaos. Also check out some of our guides about building relationships with others, including why you always think your friends are upset with you, and how to recognize and respond to gaslighting.
Food: Looking to eat healthier? Here are 6 tips for getting started. And if you’re a picky eater, we’ve got some strategies to help you explore more foods. We’ve also compiled some tips for eating right before and after you exercise.
Fitness: Getting back into the habit of working out can be tough. Start with these tips. Even short workouts can be surprisingly effective. Read more about how to make sure you’re giving your body enough chance to recover, and how to deal with sore muscles.