When should I get the omicron booster? Will I need covid shots forever?

The new shots are here, but many people remain confused about when to get them

By
September 19, 2022 at 3:37 p.m. EDT
Vials of Pfizer-BioNTech's updated coronavirus vaccine during production in Kalamazoo, Mich. (Pfizer/AP)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that all teenagers and adults get an updated coronavirus booster shot designed to target both the original virus and the omicron variant circulating now.

The broad protection from these updated shots — called bivalent boosters — could prevent more than 100,000 hospitalizations in the coming months, according to one estimate. But many people still have questions about who should get the new booster, the best timing for the shot and if it would be better to delay the booster until covid surges again. Here are some answers.

