10 ways to get mental health help during a therapist shortage

Be persistent, and cast a wide net

Websites such as Psychology Today, Therapy Den and ZocDoc have directories that allow you to search for mental health professionals who specialize in particular issues such as anxiety and depression. They also show you which therapists take insurance and, most important, which ones are accepting new clients.

Once you have your list, prepare for that initial phone call or email — many therapists’ preferred method of contact — by providing detailed information about your needs and what you hope to get out of therapy. This helps them know whether they can help or whether they should refer you to someone else.

“Doing a little bit of that prep work to figure out what it is that you’d like to work on can go a long way in getting matched up with a therapist who may be a better fit than just cold-calling and saying, ‘Hey, I need a therapist,’ ” said Esther Benoit, a licensed professional counselor in Newport News, Va.

If you find a therapist who seems like a good fit but can’t see you for a while, ask to be put on a wait list and then request recommendations for other therapists who specialize in the same mental health issues. Also, keep in mind that group practices may be able to fit you in sooner than solo practitioners.

