Hearing aids will soon be sold over-the-counter. Here’s how to pick one.

If you’re a first-time hearing aid buyer, we have advice about the different features and how to get the best fit

By
October 16, 2022 at 5:00 a.m. EDT
Janice Trent, an audiologist in Bowie, Md., demonstrates how to wear a behind-the-ear hearing aid. (Shuran Huang for The Washington Post)

A new federal rule will make it easier for people with mild to moderate hearing loss to buy hearing aids over the counter, without a prescription or custom fitting.

The new rule from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration goes into effect Monday, and experts have called it a game changer that is expected to make the devices more affordable and accessible for millions of people.

With a variety of brands, styles and features to choose from, picking the right one may be daunting. Here’s some expert advice for buying a hearing aid that works for you.

