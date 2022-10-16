Hearing aids will soon be sold over-the-counter. Here’s how to pick one.

A new federal rule will make it easier for people with mild to moderate hearing loss to buy hearing aids over the counter, without a prescription or custom fitting.
With a variety of brands, styles and features to choose from, picking the right one may be daunting. Here’s some expert advice for buying a hearing aid that works for you.
