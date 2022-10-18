Food insecurity doubles among those with heart disease

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The percentage of U.S. residents with cardiovascular disease (CVD) who have limited or uncertain access to adequate food has more than doubled in recent decades, going from 16 percent in 1999 to 38 percent in 2018, according to a study published in the journal JAMA Cardiology. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A healthy diet is considered a key factor in preventing heart disease, which is the leading cause of death in the United States.

The study also found that people who have cardiovascular disease (including heart attack, stroke and heart failure) or have risk factors for it (such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity and high cholesterol) are about twice as likely to have a food access issue, known as food insecurity, as are those who do not have cardiovascular disease.

The researchers describe food insecurity as “bidirectional,” writing that “food insecurity likely increases risk for CVD and [having] CVD affects socioeconomic factors that increase risk for food insecurity.”

For instance, they say, not only do people with food insecurity generally have a poorer quality diet, but they also are more prone to heightened stress and poor adherence to prescribed medication that could treat heart disease or its risk factors. In addition, they note that developing heart disease can make people more likely to also develop socioeconomic problems, such as poor access to transportation and health care.

The study’s findings stem from analysis of data on 57,517 adults (representative of 312 million adults) participating in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, a series of studies sponsored by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to assess the health and nutritional status of U.S. residents. The survey has been ongoing since the 1960s.

This article is part of The Post’s “Big Number” series, which takes a brief look at the statistical aspect of health issues. Additional information and relevant research are available through the hyperlinks.

