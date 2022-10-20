The best way to lower your dementia risk

Listen Gift Article Share

You are reading our weekly Well+Being newsletter. Sign up here to get it delivered to your inbox every Thursday. There are many good reasons to take care of your hearing — from the sound of birds chirping to being able to carry on a conversation in a restaurant. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But the best reason to take care of your hearing is to take care of your brain. Hearing loss in middle age — ages 45 to 65 — is the most significant risk factor for dementia, accounting for more than 8 percent of all dementia cases, Richard Sima reports in this week’s Brain Matters column.

The simple solution for many people is a hearing aid. And yet, a large number of people resist getting them. For some, the reluctance to get a hearing aid is about stigma and not wanting to look old. Others may not be aware they have hearing loss. For many, the obstacle is cost.

Advertisement

Help is on the way. A new federal rule that went into effect this week allows hearing aids for adults with low to moderate hearing loss to be sold over the counter, without a prescription or hearing test. The hope is that the new rule will spur more competition in the hearing aid industry, drive innovation and bring prices down.

“It’s going to be the wild, wild West for a few years, but I mean that in a good way,” Frank Lin, director of the Cochlear Center for Hearing and Public Health at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said in an interview with The Washington Post. “There is so much market opportunity here. It’s never been done this way.”

To help you shop for a hearing aid, Amanda Morris, our disability reporter, has created a guide with tips on the features to look for and the different styles available. Amanda has worn a hearing aid since she was an infant, and her expertise can help you navigate the sometimes daunting world of hearing aids.

Advertisement

Don’t be intimidated. A good rule of thumb is that if you have the technical expertise to figure out an update to your phone’s software settings, then you are tech-savvy enough to manage a self-fitting hearing aid.

You can hear more from Amanda about the new hearing aid rule on Post Reports’ “Making hearing more accessible.” And for more information, check out these stories.

Running and your knees

This week, Your Move columnist Gretchen Reynolds challenged another myth in the exercise world. She reports that distance running, contrary to popular opinion, rarely causes knee problems in runners, and often leaves joints sturdier and less damaged.

Advertisement

But old habits — and belief systems — die hard. Hundreds of readers have posted comments saying that they still believe running is bad for knees.

I asked Gretchen why she thinks the public is so resistant to the notion that running can be good for knees and other joints.

“It’s probably because the idea makes intuitive sense,” Gretchen told me. “It’s what scientists call ‘bioplausible.’ You strike the ground hard when you run, producing forces equal to three or four times your body weight. That kind of pounding affects our bodies, and the knee seems a logical, likely target, especially since most people’s knees probably will ache when they first start running. So will their thighs, ankles, backs and feet. Our bodies need time to adapt to the strains of running. But they do adapt, growing stronger and more fit. And that happens with knees. Running, for most people, makes their knees healthier.’’

Advertisement

We’ve got more stories for runners this week.

Everyday life coach

Today’s everyday life coach is Lars Fadnes, professor at the University of Bergen in Norway, who studies diet as treatment and prevention of chronic disease.

The advice: It’s never too late to improve your eating habits. Even small changes, such as adding a handful of nuts to your daily diet as a midday snack and cutting back on processed meats such as ham and hot dogs, can add years to your life.

Why you should try it: New research shows the biggest gains in life expectancy stemmed from eating more legumes such as beans, peas, lentils and peanuts. The gains are biggest if you start young, but even if you’re in your 60s or older, making these relatively small changes to your diet could still lead to major benefits.

Advertisement

How to do it: Start with small changes. Eat a handful of nuts every day. Switch to brown rice instead of white rice. Eat at least one cup of beans, lentils or peas daily. (Add chickpeas to a salad; eat a burrito bowl with black or pinto beans.) Add nut butters (peanut butter or almond butter) to toast, oatmeal or yogurt for breakfast.

To learn more, read the latest Eating Lab from Anahad O’Connor: Healthy eating at any age can increase longevity.

Don’t miss these stories:

Finally, read our special report: America has a Black sperm donor shortage. Black women are paying the price.

Please let us know how we are doing. Email us at wellbeing@washpost.com.

GiftOutline Gift Article