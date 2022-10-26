Running a fall marathon? Here are 26.2 tips to help you finish.

Fall marathon season is here, and the next two weeks will feature two of the biggest 26.2-mile races in the United States. On the morning of Sunday, Oct. 30, nearly 20,000 runners will take to the streets of D.C. and Northern Virginia for the 2022 Marine Corps Marathon. One week later, 50,000 runners will compete in the New York City Marathon, one of the most popular running events in the world.