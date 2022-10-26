Running a fall marathon? Here are 26.2 tips to help you finish.

Last month, The Washington Post wrote about what veteran runners wish they had known before their first marathon. The article generated more than 100 comments from readers who shared their own tips, advice and lessons on marathon running. Here is what they said.
Learn the course in advance
Get to know the course before you try running it. Many prerace expos include sessions explaining the course or you can look over the course map or ask race officials about the tough spots. Learn where the hills are going to be so you aren’t surprised.
“Even better, drive the course if you can,” wrote reader Charlotte Blue. “You definitely want to know the terrain.”
Personalize your bib
Write out your name on your bib if it isn’t already on it. That way it’s more likely that the spectators cheering along the course will shout your name.
Plan your race day outfit
Don’t wear anything that you haven’t tried on before. “This is no time to test out a new pair of running shorts,” shared one reader.
Break in your shoes
Spend some time running in your shoes long before race day. “Don’t wear new, tight shoes! Your feet will swell up during the run and those new shoes will feel like a torture technique,” said a reader, kenzo.
Use anti-chafing products
Plenty of readers shared stories about chafing, a painful condition that occurs when body parts (like thighs) rub against each other or when clothing-on-skin friction occurs. Vaseline and anti-chafing products like Body Glide can help. “Protect your nipples,” NatsDude wrote. “Make sure you’ve worn your race day shirt for your long runs to know if it rubs anywhere.”
Create a race plan
Go into the race with an idea what to expect. Visualize your race. Some runners write out their pace chart on their bibs or arms as reminders.
Leave your headphones at home
Many races discourage runners from wearing headphones so that they can hear announcements and remain aware of their surroundings. But there’s another reason to leave them at home. “Marathon day is the culmination of months of training, so enjoy all of the sights and sounds,” Girolamo Savonarola wrote. “There is usually plenty of stimulation on the route.”
Plan your breakfast
As with your outfit, test out beforehand what kind of pre-long-run meal works well for you. “Get to know what light breakfast your body can tolerate before a long run and eat that marathon morning,” dogbone1 wrote.
Go straight to the port-a-potty
Find out where the port-a-potty is and wait in line. “When you come out of the [port-a-potty], get back in line,” wrote one reader. “Repeat as many times as possible.”
Find the right starting corral
Many marathons separate participants at the start by expected finish time. Position yourself in the correct corral or the “first couple of miles could go off kilter,” RudyFds wrote.
Bring a snack
Getting to the start line may take some time and energy. You may even be waiting at the starting area for a while. If that’s the case, “bring something small to eat,” MRPost wrote.
Wear disposable layers
If it’s cold, you may want to wear something disposable to the start line. Some runners wear a trash bag with a hole cut out. One reader recommended “gown/drapery-length bags” from the dry cleaners. “It will keep you toasty without the bulk,” CatMaxDeux wrote.
Pay extra attention to your pace at the start
The beginning of the race can be exciting, so it’s especially important to focus on your pace. Don’t go out too fast.
Watch out for obstacles in the crowd
The start can be crowded, and there may be hidden obstacles like curbs in the way. Be careful.
It’s okay to walk
Some marathoners use the run-walk-run method popularized by Olympian Jeff Galloway with success. Others need to walk periodically during the race to get through it. Both are okay. “Be realistic about walking,” NatsDude wrote. “Better to start walking prior to total exhaustion.”
Keep conversations short
The marathon is a long race. Long conversations with fellow runners may be draining, so keep them short. “You can smile,” RM Wyatt wrote.
Walk through water stations
If you need water, consider walking through the water stations. “Walking through a water stop makes it more likely you’ll get a good drink of water versus trying to drink it on the run,” CLEfanman wrote.
Stay hydrated but don’t overhydrate
Drink water as needed. “Mouths can get very dry and need a swill of water. That isn’t the same as thirst,” Fortyrunner wrote. “Too much drinking will cause bloating.”
Consume electrolytes
Runners lose electrolytes through sweating and should be conscious about replacing them throughout a marathon. Electrolytes can be replenished through an electrolyte drink mix, gels or bananas.
Think of 20 miles as your halfway point
Amateur runners and Olympian Meb Keflezighi agree on at least one thing: 20 miles is the true halfway point of a marathon. Expect the last 10K to be tough. “The best advice I ever got was that” a marathon is only a 10k “race, but it starts after mile 20; so plan accordingly,” MadMax37 wrote.
Focus on yourself
“Don’t get sucked [into] other people’s pace,” WPNH2019 wrote. “I cannot tell you how many runners passed me by mile 10 only for me to pass them from mile 15 and onwards. Stick with the stuff that got you to this point.”
Pay attention to your breathing
“Remaining aware of your breathing helps in all phases of the race, and grounds your awareness in the core feature of your body, rather than the transient pain,” Your Neighbour wrote. “Its regularity is a kind of constant backdrop against which the fatigue and pain vary.”
Be aware of the sweeper bus
Big city marathons require a cutoff point in which streets will reopen to traffic. Know how much time you have before sweep buses arrive. The Marine Corps Marathon requires that all participants maintain at least a 14-minute-per-mile pace. For the NYC Marathon, sweep buses will follow the marathon route at a 6½-hour marathon pace, which converts to approximately a 15-minute-per-mile pace.
Plan for finish line support
Find out where you need to go after you cross the finish line. Having a friend near the finish is helpful, especially if you’re struggling to walk. Carry your phone with you so you can keep your support crew updated on where you are.
Soak in your surroundings
Running a marathon is a great way to see a city. Listen to the roaring cheers from the spectators. Look at the sights along the route.
Appreciate the journey
With every step, be mindful of what you are accomplishing. Remind yourself that most people have never run 26.2 miles. “Not many can do what you are doing,” CatManDeux wrote. “And it’s fleeting.”
And tip No. 26.2: Sign up for your next marathon
Once the pain wears off, you’ll find that you’ll want to do it all over again.
Read more from Well+Being
Well+Being shares news and advice for living well every day. Sign up for our newsletter to get tips directly in your inbox.
Mind: Learn 8 ways to lower stress about things you can’t control. Why experiencing awe is good for you. Learn more about ketamine therapy.
Body: Should you take a vitamin D supplement? Is it safe to take a baby to the chiropractor?
Life: Are you happy at work? These 12 questions can help you decide. Are soulmates real? Yes. But it’s complicated.
Food: Just one hour of extra sleep each night can lead to better eating habits. Learn how to stop stress eating and train your brain to crave healthy foods.
Fitness: Here’s why sitting all day can cause health problems — even if you exercise. Running your first marathon? Here’s what veteran runners wish they had known.