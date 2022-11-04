‘Not a tweep anymore.’ Twitter layoffs likely to exact an emotional toll.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The tweets were tinged with sadness, gratitude and pride as the hashtag #lovewhereyouworked was shared by hundreds of Twitter employees who had just gotten their pink slip. They included a product marketer who’s eight months pregnant, a creative director who spent more than a decade at the company and the former vice president of engineering who promised to help others who need assistance.

“Not a tweep anymore,” one former employee tweeted Friday. “What an incredible time it was! #lovewhereyouwork was every bit true and more. To all the fantastic people I’ve had the pleasure to work with, wish you all the best regardless of the side you’re on. Twitter, you were so good to me.”

#TwitterLayoffs quickly became the top trending hashtag in the United States on Friday after the social media company launched mass layoffs late Thursday, cutting around half the company’s workforce of 7,500.

Behind the headlines and speculation about the future of a Twitter controlled by new chief executive Elon Musk, there are many people who are experiencing the stress and sadness of losing their jobs, experts said.

“Losing a job, for most people, is one of the most traumatic experiences they’ll experience in life,” said Carl E. Van Horn, the director of the John J. Heldrich Center for Workforce Development at Rutgers University. “It’s a very serious problem for people.”

Several studies show that when people become unemployed they are more likely to experience poorer health and increased stress. Depression and anxiety are common. In some cases, losing a job can lead to substance use and suicidal thoughts.

Even the stress of impending layoffs can take a toll. In one study, mass layoffs were associated with lower birth weights in babies. The effect was strongest when layoffs occurred later in a woman’s pregnancy. The effect was also seen one to four months before layoffs were announced, ostensibly because people knew the job cuts were coming.

People who remain at a company after co-workers are laid off are also hurt, research shows. The fear of being laid off next and how that would hurt their finances and social and family life increases their stress. Many suffer from survivor’s guilt or a feeling of a failure, research suggests. Plus, their workload tends to increase, and they feel less empowered.

A current Twitter employee, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution, described the past day as “absolutely jarring.” They spent the night refreshing their Twitter feed to see who’s been laid off. The employee claimed their workload has increased since Musk took over, a week ago. The person said they are already applying for other jobs.

“I really feel for all my colleagues who got laid off, and I’m really, really sad for them,” the person said. “But I was really hoping that I was going to be part of that layoff group.”

Employees at Twitter might have expected the layoffs to happen, Van Horn said. (Musk has been hinting at mass layoffs since before he took over the company.) But, still, layoffs often come as a shock.

Van Horn said he would advise people not to wait too long to start looking for work. Landing the next job can often take six months or more. You want to try to take the small steps toward a new job as quickly as possible. Apply for unemployment aid, cut back on unnecessary expenditures (where possible) and start updating your resume once you’ve come to terms with the mental toll of getting laid off.

“Getting the next job is a job in and of itself,” he said. “Some people might get lucky and get a job right away but the labor market right now is good, not great.”

While some people may see a layoff as an opportunity for a fresh start, research shows that many people who’ve lost their job struggle to find a position that matches their last salary and seniority, said Fran McKee Ryan, a professor of management at the University of Nevada at Reno.

“They may end up applying for jobs for which they are overqualified, and hiring managers often view overqualified workers as a flight risk,” she said.

Our jobs are tied to our capacity to survive, said David L. Blustein, a professor in the department of counseling, developmental and educational psychology at Boston College.

“If people do not have access to a safety net, either through savings, family members' income, or government support, the period of unemployment can lead to intense anxiety about one's capacity to pay bills and maintain their standard of living,” Blustein said.

After you’ve been laid off, ask yourself: What could I apply for? What makes me unique? And where can those skills best be applied? The unfortunate problem is your former co-workers and teammates are also looking for the same jobs, Van Horn said.

The good news is that Twitter’s former employees are highly educated workers with sought-after skills, he said. It’s not like shutting down the only steel plant in a small town. Twitter has employees all over the country, “and the labor market is still okay,” Van Horn said.

Experts say it’s important to emphasize that any layoff is not a reflection of your work — especially a massive layoff like Twitter’s, which potentially reduced half its workforce. Future employers won’t hold that against you.

“There’s nothing to be embarrassed about. It’s not your fault,” Van Horn said. “You lost your job because the leadership of the company decided to go in a different direction.”

Eileen Abbott contributed to this report.

