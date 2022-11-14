Roberta Flack has ALS, making it ‘impossible to sing,’ manager says

R&B singer Roberta Flack has been diagnosed with ALS, her manager announced this week, and the disease has “made it impossible to sing.”
I’m a scientist studying brain illnesses. Now I’m a lock-in, living with one of them: Lou Gehrig’s disease.
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease, causes nerve cells to slow and die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A lack of functioning nerve cells robs people of the ability to trigger specific muscles, including the muscles around the lungs and mouth along with the vocal cords themselves, according to the ALS Association.
The announcement from Flack’s manager included details about a documentary named “Roberta” set to premiere Thursday at the DOC NYC film festival at the SVA Theatre in Manhattan.
“Flack plans to stay active in her musical and creative pursuits,” her manager wrote. Flack has her own foundation that educates and mentors girls.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
