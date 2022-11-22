The Well+Being gift guide: Our picks for the body, mind, pets and more

If you or someone you care about has a chronic illness or another limitation that makes it difficult to go exploring on a bike, a good-quality e-bike can help them rediscover the joys of motion. Riding an e-bike still allows you to pedal and get a workout, but the motor assists when fatigue sets in. The Orbea Rise electric mountain bike ($5,699 and up) is the best gift I’ve ever given and by far the priciest — double what I paid for my first car (a used Volkswagen Beetle). But it’s worth every penny to help someone with mobility issues or who might otherwise be daunted by mountain biking to get out on the trails. Slightly budget-friendlier options include the Trek Dual Sport+ hybrid trail/city bike ($2,399.99) or RadRover 6 ($1,499). — Gretchen Reynolds, Your Move columnist