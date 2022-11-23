Inviting pets to holiday feast? Know foods you can and can’t share.

You see those wide eyes — innocent, endearing, yet secretly conniving — peering up at you from beneath the dinner table. Before you know it, the family dog or cat practically has its own place setting, and you’re serving bits of turkey and all the trimmings.
Opinions vary, but the consensus from veterinarians who spoke to The Washington Post is that small bites of many festive foods are fine to share with pets that are healthy, as long as you follow one rule: Everything in moderation.
“Holiday treats are fine for healthy dogs,” said Lori Teller, president of the American Veterinary Medical Association. But, she said, caution should be applied with pets that have allergies, intolerances, sensitivities or any underlying health conditions.