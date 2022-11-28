Q: Whenever I wake up from a nap, I feel groggy and in a bad mood. Why does this happen?
A full night of sleep is a mixture of different stages: rapid eye movement (REM) and non-rapid eye movement (NREM) sleep. The latter, which entails the bulk of sleep, is divided into light, intermediate and deep sleep.
Usually, we transition from an awake state of consciousness into NREM sleep. About one to two hours later, we’ll have our first extended period of REM sleep, which is associated with dreaming.
If you take naps that are longer than an hour and a half, you may wake up feeling grumpy due to sleep inertia. That’s when your body resists waking up, typically because you were in deep NREM sleep. The term “sleep drunkenness” is often used to describe this feeling. You may feel groggy, achy and confused.
How to improve your sleep
If a patient tells me they feel this way after a nap, my first question would be: Does this happen only after a nap, or whenever you wake up — day or night? The latter can be an indicator of sleep deprivation.
When someone is sleep-deprived, one of the first things you’ll notice is that they’re irritable and inattentive. One way to address this is to improve the quantity and overall quality of their sleep.
The National Sleep Foundation and American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommend adults get between seven and nine hours of sleep daily. But if you’re getting that amount and still waking up tired, the problem may be related to quality.
You probably already know some of the factors that can impact sleep quality. Having too much caffeine, drinking alcohol, screen time at night, a room that’s too hot or too cold, an uncomfortable mattress, what time you went to bed — these can all affect how well you sleep. For shift workers, getting good-quality sleep can be particularly challenging, because they may have to break up their sleep into two or more sessions.
But one factor that’s often overlooked is your state of mind at bedtime, or how you feel about sleep. Do you dread going to sleep? Are you looking forward to waking up? These stressors can all have a significant impact on sleep quality.
If you’re feeling very groggy after waking up — day or night — and it’s impacting your overall focus and energy, I suggest talking to your primary care physician or a sleep-medicine specialist about getting a sleep study to rule out any related health conditions. People with obstructive sleep apnea, for example, may experience sleep inertia after a nap as well as in the morning.
Tips for better nap habits
I recommend a nap length of 20 to 40 minutes — the ideal amount of time for most adults to feel refreshed, without interfering with their nighttime sleep. When I take the occasional nap, I set an alarm to give myself peace of mind that I won’t oversleep.
The time of day can also help. Try taking a nap after lunch, when our circadian rhythm causes a predictable dip in alertness, making those hours more permissive for napping.
Some people swear by having a “nappuccino” or “coffee nap” — having a cup of coffee right before a nap in the hopes of waking up alert. The problem is, you need to fall asleep as soon as you finish the coffee. Otherwise, the timing probably won’t work.
The ideal nap would be in a dark room or with an eye mask. I suggest people nap in the same place they sleep at night — especially if they use a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine, so they can use it then. This setting also helps create a positive association for sleeping in a familiar place.
Finding the right nap length and setting for you can take some practice, but it helps to think of napping as if you’re having a snack. Everyone’s appetite is different. If your snack is too small, you’ll still feel hungry. If it’s too big, you won’t feel well afterward — and it can even ruin your appetite when it comes time to sit down for a full meal.
Meet the doctor: Rafael Pelayo is a clinical professor at Stanford University’s Sleep Medicine Division.
