Fibroids are serious. Surgery isn’t the only way to stop them.

When Jennifer Medina of Queens learned she had uterine fibroids, benign tumors that grow in and around the walls of the uterus, her gynecologist suggested two treatments known to work — getting a hysterectomy, the surgical removal of her uterus that would make it impossible for her to get pregnant, or waiting until menopause when fibroids usually shrink or disappear. Neither option was appealing.

“I wasn’t ready to give up the idea of having children, and I didn’t want to cope with this for another 15 years,” says Medina, 38, a senior program manager at a nonprofit criminal justice reform group. She had endured heavy menstrual cramping and excessive bleeding since her teenage years.

“I had to take time off every month from work, because I couldn’t function,” she says, describing the misery. “I had to plan everything around my periods, because I couldn’t go out socially.” Ultimately, she rejected both recommendations and sought help elsewhere.

Up to 80 percent of women develop uterine fibroids by age 50, although not all women experience symptoms, according to the Office on Women’s Health at Health and Human Services. Fibroids can grow as a single tumor or numerous tumors and can be tiny or as large as a grapefruit. Many fibroids can be detected during a routine pelvic examination, depending on their location, or confirmed by ultrasound.

Like Medina, many women with fibroids are not told about noninvasive fibroid treatments that don’t affect fertility. Experts want to change that.

“The problem with fibroids is that they often are not taken very seriously,” says Taraneh Shirazian, director of the Center for Fibroid Care at NYU Langone Health, who ended up treating Medina in July. “Many women are counseled to wait until menopause or have a hysterectomy and are not offered every option.”

Some physicians are untrained in newer, less invasive approaches and perform only a limited number of procedures in their practice, such as hysterectomies, so that’s all they offer, Shirazian says. “Patients find themselves in limbo,” she adds. “They either can’t get treatment or must do something very drastic. Ten years ago, there weren’t many options available. Now there are choices, and women need to know they exist, even if their providers don’t offer them.”

Constipation, back pain, other complications

Although they are nearly always benign, fibroids can cause numerous problems, among them difficulty urinating, constipation, back pain resulting from tumors pressing on nerves, fatigue, and anemia caused by excessive bleeding, experts say.

They also can complicate pregnancy.

“They are related to miscarriages, preterm labor, and they can cause problems with blood distribution inside the uterus,” says Gaby Moawad, clinical associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences. “Fibroids also grow during pregnancy and fight the baby for space.”

Because fibroids frequently recur after treatment, researchers are exploring ways to prevent this. Solutions include trying a combination of treatments, rather than one, and lifestyle interventions. Studies suggest that dietary changes and certain supplements, such as vitamin D, can help.

“The recurrence rate is very high … so we want to look at alternatives to keep them from coming back,” says Shirazian, who recently began a small study looking at the effects of diets heavy in vegetables and supplements. She says she hopes to launch another study that examines medication coupled with ablation, a procedure that uses heat to shrink fibroids one at a time. “Anecdotally, I can tell you that people do better, but we have to study it,” she says of the latter.

“We take an individualized approach for each patient,” Shirazian says. “Many factors go into deciding which procedure is best,” including the size and location of the fibroids, fertility and whether the patient wants a fast recovery so she can get back to work, among others. “My philosophy is to explain what can be expected from each and let the patient make her own decision.”

Medina chose transcervical radiofrequency ablation, which she underwent in July. “I now have very little pain with my periods, the bleeding is nowhere near what it used to be, and I don’t have to worry about my childbearing prospects,” she says. “I only wish I had known about this earlier.”

Black women suffer fibroids more intensely

Research suggests that Black women have a higher risk of developing fibroids earlier in life than White women, and that they also experience more severe forms of the disease.

White women usually get them in their late 30s and early 40s, “while Black women can develop them in their 20s and even in their teens, and they are more likely to have hysterectomies, which means fibroids are more likely to have an impact on reproduction and pregnancy,” says Elizabeth Stewart, a gynecologist and reproductive endocrinologist at the Mayo Clinic.

She says researchers still don’t understand the reason for the disparities. “It’s the biggest question in fibroid research,” she says. “There clearly are some biological differences between fibroids in Black women and other women.”

Stewart also agrees with other experts that providers offer hysterectomies too readily, especially among premenopausal women, and points out the dangers. For example, studies show an increased risk of heart disease for those who have the surgery and keep their ovaries.

“There are long-term consequences for millions of women,” she says. “They have a 33 percent higher risk of heart disease after an average of 20 years. That’s a little bit scary because most women have hysterectomies for fibroids when they are in their 30s or 40s, and heart disease risk goes up with age.”

The reasons for the risk are unclear, she says. “There is a lot more work to be done,” she says. “Understanding that fibroids are a serious disease and deserve study is critical.”

Meanwhile, Moawad encourages women with problematic fibroids to seek prompt treatment.

“Fibroid treatment should never be delayed,” he says. “A lot of physicians who don’t have the skills [to perform newer procedures] offer menopause as a way to take away symptoms. If a patient has problems caused by fibroids, you shouldn’t elongate a poor quality of life.”

Treatments for fibroids

Experts want women with fibroids to know numerous treatments are available, not only surgery but also medications and other noninvasive therapies. They should talk to their provider about which one is best for them.

Nonsurgical treatments include:

Transcervical radiofrequency ablation. This is an incision-free procedure used to shrink fibroids. An instrument with a tip that emits ultrasound waves and radiofrequency energy goes into the uterus, finds the tumors and shrinks them.

Endometrial ablation. Heat energy removes the lining of the uterus, which is the source of the heavy menstrual bleeding that accompanies fibroids. The best candidates are those who are not planning to become pregnant and women with medical conditions that increase the risks of surgery.

Uterine fibroid embolization. Often, this is performed on an outpatient basis by an interventional radiologist. It works by cutting off the blood supply to the fibroids, causing them to shrink. This is effective for women with multiple or large fibroids.

Medications. These include oral contraceptives to control bleeding; gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonists and antagonists, which decrease estrogen and progesterone levels in the body, shrinking fibroids and lessening bleeding; progestins (synthetic versions of the hormone progesterone), which thin the lining of the uterus and may reduce heavy menstrual bleeding; iron supplements, which treat anemia; and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, which control mild pain.

Surgical treatments include:

Hysterectomy — the only complete cure, which removes the uterus along with any fibroids — and myomectomy, or surgical removal of the fibroids. Myomectomy techniques include:

Hysteroscopy. The surgeon inserts a thin, lighted scope through the vagina into the uterus, which helps find and remove fibroids.

Laparoscopy. The surgeon inserts a lighted scope and highly advanced surgical instruments through small incisions in the abdomen and so as to see and remove fibroids.

Laparotomy. The doctor makes an abdominal incision several inches long to remove large fibroids, multiple fibroids or fibroids that have grown deep into the wall of the uterus.

Robotic-assisted myomectomy. The surgeon uses small incisions to place a miniature camera and surgical tools that are controlled with a robotic-assisted surgical device. The device provides a high-resolution 3D view of the fibroids.

