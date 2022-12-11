Menopause transition ushers in memory problems for many women

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Several years ago at age 51, Jeanne Chung’s memory started to slip. “I noticed recall issues like forgetting certain words on the spot,” says Chung, CEO of a health company. So to give her brain a workout, she started playing word games. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Her spotty memory wasn’t caused by a head injury or an illness; it was clearly triggered, said Chung, now 54, by the changes accompanying her transition to menopause, a common experience for many women, experts agree.

“During the menopause transition, women can experience brain fog or difficulties with memory and concentration,” says Stephanie Faubion, the Penny and Bill George director of the Mayo Clinic’s Center for Women’s Health. Faubion says these troublesome symptoms typically begin in a woman’s early 40s and drag on until her menstrual cycle stops with the full onset of menopause, usually in her early 50s.

In a 2022 study, researchers compared MRI brain scans of menopausal women with those of premenopausal women. Results revealed that the menopausal women had more brain lesions called “white matter hyperintensities” than the premenopausal women did. Previous research suggests that these lesions may be related to cognitive issues and diseases like Alzheimer’s. While this sounds alarming, Faubion says menopausal-induced memory issues don’t necessarily increase a woman’s risk of dementia.

Doctors aren’t sure why menopause affects the brain, but hormonal change is a likely culprit. During this midlife change, estrogen and progesterone ricochet, said Louann Brizendine, professor of psychiatry at the University of California at San Francisco and author of “The Upgrade: How The Female Brain Gets Stronger And Better In Midlife And Beyond.” “When estrogen is high, the brain and other tissues get an ‘estrogen shower,’ which is responsible for breast tenderness and memory issues.” These hormonal shifts can cause many symptoms, including cognitive challenges.

Faubion says menopause-induced memory issues usually resolve once the menopause transition is complete in a woman’s 50s and they don’t necessarily increase a woman’s risk of dementia as she ages.

Once the hormonal ups and downs stop, symptoms usually improve, Brizendine added. But even if these brain symptoms aren’t lasting, they can still wreak havoc for many women on their sense of well-being.

Amy Beckley, 42, a pharmacologist in Boulder, Colo., would keep a mental note of tasks she needed to complete.

“Now, I have to write everything down,” she says. When her memory short-circuits, Beckley forgets work meetings and items at the grocery store. “It’s very frustrating and makes me feel stupid sometimes.”

Frequent memory slips can cause women to feel out of sorts and bring on worries about their health. But they don’t need to suffer in silence, says Anna Glezer, a psychiatrist who specializes in women’s health in Burlingame, Calif. When the menopause transition is rocky, women are often told to “accept” the process, Glezer says. But the struggle and discomfort aren’t necessary because symptoms can be improved, she adds.

Here are some ways to cope if you’re experiencing perimenopause or menopause-induced cognitive issues:

Rule out depression or anxiety

In some cases, word-finding difficulty, forgetfulness and brain fog stem from untreated mood disorders, Faubion says.

For instance, studies show that perimenopause can increase a woman’s risk of depression while menopause made some women more prone to anxiety.

Research also suggests that memory issues and depression can occur together, especially in midlife.

Along with cognitive concerns, signs of depression can include feelings of sadness, hopelessness and irritability. Unlike a bad mood, these symptoms don’t dissipate; they upset life at work and home, Glezer said.

While menopause is a universal life transition for women, it shouldn’t feel disabling, Faubion says. When mood concerns result in forgetfulness and other cognitive struggles, psychotherapy, medication and exercise can help, she says.

Exercise your brain

While midlife memory issues are stressful, they generally don’t last forever, Brizendine says. “The female brain can become stronger.”

The psychiatrist recommends “body hacks for the mind” to her patients, or exercises aimed at activating parts of the brain such as the cerebellum, which aids with problem-solving, judgment, memory and emotional regulation. That can mean a 10- to 20-minute walk, yoga or wiggling your toes, which can activate the cerebellum.

In addition, she says, research suggests that play can benefit adult cognition. Activities such as dancing to your favorite song or solving puzzles can sharpen the mind.

“I don’t have hard proof that playing Wordle helps, but since starting the [online word] game, my memory isn’t getting worse,” Chung says.

Upend the negative narrative of ‘constant PMS’

Menopause is often referred to as “puberty in reverse” or “constant PMS,” Brizendine says. Unfortunately, this negative connotation makes some women shy away from disclosing their struggles.

“Mentioning memory loss and hot flashes can feel akin to talking about taboo topics like gastrointestinal issues,” Brizendine says.

One way to change this negative narrative is to reframe the experience. Brizendine encourages women to see this life phase as an “upgrade,” a time when renewed creativity and vitality are possible.

Since hitting this brain-challenging period, Tara Ellison, a writer in Los Angeles, says she has tried to find the silver lining. So instead of ruminating on what she has lost, the 54-year-old focuses on what is going well. For instance, if she’s feeling down about her appearance, she tells herself, “Even though my body isn’t like it was when I was 30, it’s still pretty good.”

“Even on days when my mind feels disjointed, I remain positive,” Ellison says.

Find support to ease isolation, sadness

Memory glitches such as not tracking conversations or recalling the name of a colleague can feel embarrassing, making some women withdraw from their social lives. “At times, I’m sad because my memory issues can impact others,” Beckley says.

Anything that’s isolating can bring on feelings of depression and loneliness, Brizendine says. And without social support, this massive change can ignite shame.

To defuse those feelings, the psychiatrist says it’s often helpful for women to share their feelings and struggles with trusted loved ones, as well as their menopausal peers.

Ellison finds emotional stamina by confiding in her girlfriends about her challenges and insecurities. “If I have a question about a symptom or I’m looking for a referral to a specialist, I reach out,” she says. Talking openly helps dismantle secrecy, which reminds Ellison she is not alone.

If you’re looking for resources, the North American Menopause Society provides a bevy of medical and mental health information. Facebook forums such as “Menopause Support Group” and the “Menopause Support Network” can connect you with peers.

