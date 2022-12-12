Why special flu shots are recommended for those 65 and older

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with any advertisers on this site. For many years, people 65 or older have had the option to get a flu shot specially formulated for them. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declined to recommend that older adults get these shots instead of the standard flu shot options. This flu season, that changed.

The CDC is now recommending that people 65 or older try to find one of these specially formulated vaccines.

The change reflects an extensive review of the evidence on how well the different kinds of flu vaccines work for older people, says Alicia Fry, chief of the CDC’s Epidemiology and Prevention Branch. The picture that emerged from this review made clear what scientists had long suspected: Some vaccines provide better protection against the flu than others for older adults — and for the best protection during the flu season, they should seek them out.

The season has already begun, so if you haven’t gotten your flu vaccine yet, the time is now. And if you’re 65 or older, you should try to find one of these three shots: Fluzone High-Dose, Fluad or Flublok. Here’s why.

What’s different about these flu vaccines?

Vaccines with “quadrivalent” in their names provide protection against four different strains of influenza.

Fluzone High-Dose quadrivalent: This vaccine has been available in the United States since 2010 and contains four times the amount of flu antigen — or the molecule that provokes the immune system to create antibodies against the flu — as the standard flu shot.

According to the CDC, of the three vaccines recommended for older adults, Fluzone has the most evidence supporting its superior efficacy over the regular shot. For example, a 2014 study in the New England Journal of Medicine found that this high-dose flu shot was 24 percent more effective at preventing the flu in people 65 and older than the standard vaccine.

Fluad quadrivalent: This vaccine contains the same amount of flu antigen as the standard shot but also contains something called an adjuvant. That’s an added substance that provokes a stronger response from the immune system.

A 2020 study in the journal Vaccines found that during the 2017-2018 flu season in the United States, Fluad provided better protection than the standard shot against flu-related visits to a doctor and against flu- and pneumonia-related hospitalizations.

Flublok quadrivalent: Flublok was first licensed for use in the United States in 2013. Unlike Fluzone and Fluad, it’s also approved for use in younger adults and is recommended for older people. This shot is what’s known as a recombinant vaccine, which means it’s made using a different technological process than most other flu shots.

Flublok is similar to Fluzone High-Dose in that it contains more flu antigen, but it contains three (rather than four) times the amount of flu antigen as the standard vaccine.

Which flu shot is the best?

There isn’t enough evidence yet to indicate whether one of these three vaccines provides superior protection over the other two for older people.

As for side effects, they are generally mild and include symptoms such as arm pain, head or muscle aches, and malaise, and tend to occur more frequently among people who receive the Fluzone High-Dose and Fluad shots than in people who get standard flu vaccines. (With Flublok, side effects seem to appear about as often as they do with standard vaccines.)

Why you need a special vaccine later in life

As with covid-19, those who are most at risk for getting seriously sick with the flu are older people.

One factor: Your immune system weakens with age. To mount an immune response to a vaccine, many different types of cells in your body work in an orchestrated way to create protection against a disease. “As you get older, that communication between cells doesn’t work as well,” says Jenna Bartley, an assistant professor of immunology who is with the Center on Aging at UConn Health. The high-dose and adjuvanted shots are meant to compensate for that less robust immune response and provoke a higher level of protection in older people.

Fluzone High Dose and Fluad are available only for people 65 and older. If you’re younger than 65, you generally don’t need the extra boost to your immune system. For people who aren’t immunocompromised, your system will probably produce a good immune response from the standard shot, and getting one of the others might only invite additional side effects for little extra benefit, Bartley says.

A few preliminary studies have suggested that the Fluzone High-Dose vaccine may also provide a better immune response in certain groups of immunocompromised people, including those who have received or donated organs or stem cells, and people with HIV. Those studies looked at only the immune response as measured in participants’ blood, however, rather than at how effective Fluzone was at preventing actual cases of the flu, and more research is needed on the high-dose vaccine’s effectiveness in these people. If you’re immunocompromised, you may want to ask your doctor about the best flu vaccine strategy for you.

Flublok, also a higher-dose vaccine, is approved for all adults 18 and up. So while it’s an option for younger adults, it’s only preferentially recommended for people 65 and older.

Where can you find these flu shots?

Check to see if the doctor’s office or pharmacy where you usually get your annual flu vaccine carries them. If they don’t, search for one at vaccines.gov/find-vaccines (enter your Zip code and check the box for “Flu Shot (65+, high-dose or adjuvanted).”

If you can’t find one of these three shots, don’t go without a flu shot altogether. The standard vaccine is much better than nothing.

And how far you go to get a special shot may depend on how high your risk is of complications from the flu. Bartley says the extra boost to the immune system from one of these high-dose or adjuvanted vaccines is more important the more vulnerable you are to the flu.

