Q. What causes our hair to gray? Is my hair more likely to gray if I’m stressed?
Hair follicles have stem cells called melanocytes that produce a pigment called melanin, which gives hair its color. Melanocytes turn over to continue making melanin for a set amount of time. There are two types of melanin: eumelanin and pheomelanin. Diversity in hair color comes from the quantity and ratio of black-brown eumelanin and red-brown pheomelanin. A mutation in a certain receptor (melanocortin-1 or MC1R) leads to red hair.
As we age, these melanin producing cells go through a phenomenon called apoptosis, or programmed cell death, causing the hair to turn gray or white.
Apart from age, other factors can determine when a person’s hair will start to change color. The first is genetics — if your parents started to gray at an early age, there is a chance you will, too. Ethnicity also plays a role. It has been shown that graying occurs earlier in Caucasians compared with African Americans. A study showed that the average age of graying in Caucasians is 34 compared with 44 in African Americans.
Another reason is stress. The graying of hair most of the time is unrelated to stress, but stress can worsen the graying. Chronic stress can have multiple effects on the body, and the hair is no exception. A 2013 study showed a correlation between stress and graying of hair in mice. The theory is that melanocytes are depleted when under stress. While genetics seems to be a larger factor in when one grays, stress can contribute to it.
A good diet, however, may be able to reverse some of the negative effects of stress on the hair. A diet high in sources of antioxidants, such as fish, olive oil and fresh fruits and vegetables, can reduce oxidative stress.
Other factors known to cause graying include smoking and nutritional deficiencies (such as vitamin D, B12, or ferritin). In these cases, correcting the deficiency has been shown to restore some of the pigment or color to the hair.
To keep hair healthy, eat a balanced diet that is rich in protein and includes lots of fruits and vegetables; and reduce stress with exercise or meditation.
Shilpi Khetarpal is an associate professor of dermatology and a dermatologist at the Cleveland Clinic who specializes in hair disorders and laser and cosmetic dermatology.
Sign up for the Well+Being newsletter, your source of expert advice and simple tips to help you live well every day
Read more from Well+Being
Well+Being shares news and advice for living well every day. Sign up for our newsletter to get tips directly in your inbox.
Body: What’s the difference between RSV, the flu and covid-19? You don’t have to worry about your stomach exploding if you overeat. For some with ADHD, brown noise quiets the brain.
Life: The Well+Being gift guide has our picks for the body, mind, pets and more. These five tips from experts can help students take a mental health break from college. What to feed and not feed pets from holiday dishes.
Food: Diet changes can improve sleep apnea, even without weight loss. Fiber alters the microbiome and may boost cancer treatment. How to support your sober friends when everyone is drinking.
Fitness: Dogs and humans both can get dementia, and more walks can help. Pickleball is popular, but how much exercise are you really getting? This is the speedy scientific workout you can do almost anywhere.
Mind: Tips for parents to help teens struggling with mental health issues. Want to feel happier? Try snacking on joy. Three ways to fix sleep issues when nothing else works.