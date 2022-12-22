More cities are requiring captions on public TVs. Here’s why that matters.

December 22, 2022 at 7:18 p.m. EST
Soccer fans watch the 2009 World Cup at a bar in Boston, where most businesses are now required to activate closed captioning on their public-facing televisions.

Boston has become the latest city to require many businesses to activate closed captioning on all their televisions in public spaces, making communication more accessible to people with hearing loss, one of the most common physical impairments in the United States.

The statute, approved this month, requires restaurants, gyms, banks and other businesses to keep the captions on during normal business hours. A member of Boston’s disability board raised the issue in 2020 after realizing that critical information about the covid-19 pandemic was not fully accessible to people with hearing disabilities, the city said.

Captions help make audio more understandable to a broad range of people, including those learning English and people with hearing impairments, which affect about 15 percent of U.S. adults.

The new rule joins similar policies in Washington state, as well as cities including Portland, Ore., and Rochester, N.Y. These changes come amid increased awareness that uneven enforcement of federal law has led to incomplete aid for people with hearing loss, decades after the Americans With Disabilities Act sought to elevate public accessibility.

Here’s what closed captioning policies look like in practice and why they matter.

