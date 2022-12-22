More cities are requiring captions on public TVs. Here’s why that matters.

Boston has become the latest city to require many businesses to activate closed captioning on all their televisions in public spaces, making communication more accessible to people with hearing loss, one of the most common physical impairments in the United States.

The statute, approved this month, requires restaurants, gyms, banks and other businesses to keep the captions on during normal business hours. A member of Boston’s disability board raised the issue in 2020 after realizing that critical information about the covid-19 pandemic was not fully accessible to people with hearing disabilities, the city said.