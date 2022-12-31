11 health tips from your favorite Well+Being stories in 2022

For a long time, the gut microbiome, the communities of trillions of microbes that live inside our intestines, was considered something of a black box to researchers. Now, an explosion of scientific research is showing that these microbes play important roles in our metabolic, physical and mental health. And we know from new studies that the foods we eat play an outsize role in shaping these microbial communities. Some foods help our healthy gut microbes flourish, while other foods promote less beneficial or even potentially harmful microbes.