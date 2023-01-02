Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Q. Can a person get withdrawal symptoms if they quit drinking for a month? Is withdrawal from alcohol dangerous? Are treatments available? A. Dry January, or the practice of abstaining from alcohol during the first month of the year, has gained international popularity over the last decade as a potential way to reset one’s relationship with alcohol.

As a physician who specializes in addiction medicine, I approach conversations about Dry January with both enthusiasm and caution. My caution stems from the fact that many of my patients are unaware about the potential risks of alcohol withdrawal syndrome (AWS).

When we discuss these risks, patients often ask two crucial questions: Am I likely to get dangerous alcohol withdrawal during Dry January, and if so, what can we do about it?

Who is at risk for withdrawal symptoms?

It’s important to know that most people who abstain from drinking for a month will not develop withdrawal symptoms. However, those who drink regularly (daily or near daily) and are physiologically dependent on alcohol, are at risk. Of the 14 percent of adults in the U.S. who have an alcohol use disorder, about half develop AWS when they reduce or stop drinking. Most will experience mild symptoms, while about 1 in 5 will progress to moderate or severe AWS.

The longer someone has been drinking regularly, and the larger the amount they drink, the higher the changes of developing AWS overall. Those who have experienced complicated withdrawal in the past, especially seizures and DTs, are at increased risk of having severe symptoms recur. Older age and underlying medical issues, such as seizure disorders, traumatic brain injury, eating disorders, liver disease, heart disease and some psychiatric conditions can also increase the risks of dangerous withdrawal symptoms.

And finally, a risk factor that many forget to disclose to their doctors: the other substances they may be using. Someone who is under the influence of another substance (cannabis, tobacco, opioids, benzodiazepines, etc.) or withdrawing from one, may experience more complex medical symptoms during detox.

I encourage my patients to openly discuss these risks with me or with their primary care physician ahead of Dry January.

What are the symptoms of AWS?

Mild symptoms usually occur 6 to 12 hours after someone’s last drink, and can include tremors, anxiety, insomnia, palpitations, headaches, stomach upset, and sweating.

Moderate withdrawal generally occurs at 12 to 24 hours and may include more concerning changes in vital signs and visual, auditory, or tactile hallucinations.

Severe symptoms usually occur 24 to 72 hours after someone’s last drink. These may include seizures and delirium tremens (DTs), which consist of disorientation, worsening hallucinations and agitation. Between 10 and 30 percent of people with AWS experience seizures, and fewer than five percent experience DTs. These withdrawal symptoms can become life-threatening, requiring a trip to the emergency room and admission to the hospital.

I regularly remind my patients that the withdrawal timeline can vary greatly from person to person. Depending on someone’s underlying health issues, some of the more severe symptoms may occur earlier or last for a prolonged period of time. This makes conversations about each person’s level of risk, and ways of detoxing safely and effectively, an important part of planning for Dry January from a health perspective.

Why do some people get withdrawal symptoms?

Withdrawal occurs when the chronic effects of alcohol in the central nervous system are rapidly reversed.

Alcohol acts as a “depressant,” essentially slowing down the firing of many individual nerves. It causes this slowdown by two means: by activating inhibitory receptors (called GABA receptors) and inhibiting stimulating receptors (glutamate receptors) at the surface of the neurons.

People who drink regularly, and especially those who have done so heavily for a long time, often adapt to functioning in this state.

When these same people stop or cut down on drinking, they experience the opposite of the depressant effect: a dramatic excitation of the nervous system. The relative amount of GABA activity drops and glutamate activity increases.

I often describe this process as analogous to someone taking their foot off the brake in their nervous system and pressing on the accelerator instead, sending their body careening toward a range of withdrawal symptoms.

Can alcohol withdrawal be treated?

Alcohol withdrawal can be medically treated and shouldn’t be a deterrent for most people attempting abstinence.

Physicians can prescribe a range of medications to help their patients safely get through the first seven to 10 days of abstinence when withdrawal symptoms are most likely. These medications may include benzodiazepines or other options that can be taken as needed or according to a schedule, depending on the person. All physicians, not just addiction medicine specialists, can prescribe these medications.

For those at high risk of complex, dangerous AWS, a physician might recommend completing the detox in a monitored setting, which might entail staying overnight at a residential program or inpatient medical unit. Doing so might make the remainder of Dry January both medically safer and more successful.

Finally, a word on addiction. Some who attempt Dry January may have an underlying alcohol use disorder. I recommend people take the opportunity to discuss with their physician whether their history of drinking matches this diagnosis. Several medications and types of psychotherapy can help people reduce their drinking or abstain longer term.

Many of my patients are also surprised to learn that large, global studies suggest that the only safe level of drinking is zero, even for those without alcohol use disorder. Therefore, limiting or abstaining from alcohol might preserve better health, relationships and overall functioning not just in the new year, but beyond.

Tauheed Zaman is an associate professor of psychiatry and leads the addiction psychiatry training program at the University of California at San Francisco.

