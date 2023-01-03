How CPR and finding an AED can save a life during cardiac arrest

When Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field this week, medical personnel and an ambulance were nearby.
A survey in 2016 found that an estimated 65 percent of people had CPR training, but only 18 percent were up to date on their training.
“One of the greatest take-home points from this terrible situation is how important it is to be able to provide CPR quickly,” said Larry Phillips, a cardiologist at NYU Langone Health. The key is to “first recognize that a medical emergency is taking place, and then to quickly be able to provide CPR, and [use a] defibrillator when needed to help return the heart to normal heart rhythm.”
The Washington Post spoke to cardiologists about cardiac arrests and what bystanders should do if they witness someone collapsing.
