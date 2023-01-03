What is HPV-type throat cancer, and how can it be prevented?

Tennis champ Martina Navratilova’s diagnosis of throat cancer is related to the human papillomavirus. Here are answers to some common questions about HPV and its related cancers.

By
and 
 
January 3, 2023 at 6:25 p.m. EST
Martina Navratilova smiles during a match on May 19, 2019, in London. (Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Tennis great Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with throat and breast cancer, which she described as a “double whammy” to tennis.com Monday. Calling the illnesses “serious but still fixable,” the 18-time Grand Slam singles winner said she was “hoping for a favorable outcome.”

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Navratilova’s Stage 1 throat cancer is related to the human papillomavirus (HPV), the most prevalent sexually transmitted infection in the United States, and the precursor to several cancers.

“HPV-related head and neck cancers are increasing dramatically in the United States,” said Otis Brawley, a professor of oncology at Johns Hopkins University. “The incidence rate has doubled over the last 15 years.”

The majority of patients are men, but “anybody can get it,” he said.

The Washington Post spoke with several health-care experts to answer common questions about HPV and cancer.

Read more from Well+Being

Well+Being shares news and advice for living well every day. Sign up for our newsletter to get tips directly in your inbox.

Body: What’s the difference between RSV, the flu and covid-19? You don’t have to worry about your stomach exploding if you overeat. For some with ADHD, brown noise quiets the brain.

Life: The Well+Being gift guide has our picks for the body, mind, pets and more. These five tips from experts can help students take a mental health break from college. What to feed and not feed pets from holiday dishes.

Food: Diet changes can improve sleep apnea, even without weight loss. Fiber alters the microbiome and may boost cancer treatment. How to support your sober friends when everyone is drinking.

Fitness: Dogs and humans both can get dementia, and more walks can help. Pickleball is popular, but how much exercise are you really getting? This is the speedy scientific workout you can do almost anywhere.

Mind: Tips for parents to help teens struggling with mental health issues. Want to feel happier? Try snacking on joy. Three ways to fix sleep issues when nothing else works.

Loading...
Loading...