What is HPV-type throat cancer, and how can it be prevented?

Tennis great Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with throat and breast cancer, which she described as a “double whammy” to tennis.com Monday. Calling the illnesses “serious but still fixable,” the 18-time Grand Slam singles winner said she was “hoping for a favorable outcome.”
Navratilova’s Stage 1 throat cancer is related to the human papillomavirus (HPV), the most prevalent sexually transmitted infection in the United States, and the precursor to several cancers.
“HPV-related head and neck cancers are increasing dramatically in the United States,” said Otis Brawley, a professor of oncology at Johns Hopkins University. “The incidence rate has doubled over the last 15 years.”
The majority of patients are men, but “anybody can get it,” he said.
The Washington Post spoke with several health-care experts to answer common questions about HPV and cancer.