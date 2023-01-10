Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At a party last spring, we watched two colleagues argue over who would make the first toast to the host. One said, “I’ll make the toast since I’ve known her the longest.” The other rolled her eyes and said under her breath, but loud enough for many to hear, “You’re such a narcissist!” The word “narcissist” echoed as a hush fell over the room.

This incident offers an example of how carelessly — and often inaccurately — people use powerful words. We have heard countless people misuse similarly strong terms:

“I am totally traumatized. He lied to me about where he was last night.”

“You are gaslighting me! I do not have to wear a mask indoors!”

“I’m so depressed. They ran out of my favorite dish.”

What happens when powerful words are used incorrectly?

In our work at the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence, we teach people how to “recognize,” “understand,” “label,” “express” and “regulate” (RULER) their own and others’ feelings to reach goals. We’ve seen how teaching children and adults to use “feeling words” can help them express themselves more accurately, understand others and build greater interpersonal connection. And we’ve seen there are risks when people choose the wrong word. Others are likely to misunderstand your feelings, which makes it hard for them to help.

Among the words we hear misused — and overused — most frequently are “trauma,” “gaslighting,” “narcissism” and “depressed.” We call them “fuzzy words” because their misuse gets in the way of clear communication. You might think of these words as “therapy” words because you’ve heard them discussed in therapy or by mental health professionals. Here’s what these words mean — and the potential consequences when they are misused.

‘Trauma’

We frequently hear people say they are traumatized. But what they’re experiencing is actually grief, stress or unrelenting anxiety. These are emotions that people typically feel in times of transition, instability, uncertainty and loss.

People experience traumatic events. But many use the word “trauma” too casually to describe life events that make them uncomfortable or that they perceive as negative. In his book “The End of Trauma,” psychologist George Bonanno observes that nowadays it seems that “anything bad is trauma.”

The American Psychological Association defines clinical trauma as “an emotional response to a terrible event like an accident, rape, or natural disaster. Immediately after the event, shock and denial are typical. Longer-term reactions include unpredictable emotions, flashbacks, strained relationships, and even physical symptoms like headaches or nausea.”

By using the word “trauma” to describe an emotion such as grief, you may write off helpful strategies for healing and recovery. Describing yourself as traumatized, when you’re merely overwhelmed, may keep you from recognizing that there are concrete actions — such as taking tasks off your plate — that can make you feel better.

‘Gaslighting’

In 2007, one of us wrote a book called “The Gaslight Effect,” which popularized the term “gaslighting.” Over the past decade, we’ve watched the meaning of the word become diluted and warped through overuse. Today, we hear it used several times a week — often inaccurately — and it has become so pervasive that Merriam-Webster named “gaslighting” its 2022 word of the year.

Gaslighting is a form of emotional abuse in which the gaslighter uses psychological manipulation to undermine the gaslightee, causing the person to question themselves and their reality. The gaslighter’s need for control and power in a relationship is a key component of gaslighting.

Today, many people use “gaslighting” when someone merely disagrees with them. Well-meaning partners, co-workers or family members may not be skilled in resolving conflict in a relationship, but that doesn’t mean they’re gaslighting — or being gaslighted. Mislabeling and name-calling can break down communication. It can also lead you to think you’re in an emotionally abusive relationship when you’re not.

‘Narcissism’

The term “narcissist” has become a way to attack someone the accuser feels has an overly inflated sense of self, thrives on attention or insists on getting their way in the moment. But these qualities might be defensive adjustments, personality traits or a way of behaving in an unfamiliar culture.

If someone does something you find inconsiderate or selfish, that alone does not make them a narcissist. And calling someone a narcissist is so fraught that it seldom yields a productive outcome.

A healthy ego allows us to experience positive self-esteem and set necessary boundaries, which are important in relationships and goal-setting. Narcissism, which is unhealthy, leads to self-centeredness, self-involvement and indifference to others’ feelings. In the extreme, the narcissist is unable to sustain empathic or meaningful connections. And narcissistic personality disorder is a lifelong pattern of these characteristics to a pathological extreme.

Conflating narcissism with healthy self-interest can make it difficult to advocate for yourself or protect your boundaries. It’s not just okay but necessary in a healthy relationship to ask for what you need, and to do so without fear of judgment.

‘Depressed’

The American Psychological Association defines depression as “extreme sadness or despair that lasts more than days. It interferes with the activities of daily life and can cause physical symptoms such as pain, weight loss or gain, sleeping pattern disruptions, or lack of energy.”

We have found that the term “depressed” is used to describe myriad feelings that are unpleasant but not necessarily depression. This is important, because many emotions that feel close to depression have very different psychological causes and treatments.

“Disappointed,” for example, is about unmet expectations; “discouraged” is about losing confidence or enthusiasm for something; “sadness” is associated with loss.

The benefits of saying what you mean

In the book “Permission to Feel,” one of us wrote, “When we don’t have the words for our feelings, we’re not just lacking descriptive flourish. We’re lacking authorship of our own lives.”

Through RULER, our evidence-based approach to social and emotional learning — which is used in over 4,000 schools around the globe — we’ve found that teaching emotional skills as early as preschool leads to positive outcomes, including healthy communication and relational well-being.

To help more people build their emotion vocabulary, we co-created, with a team of technology and software experts, a free app called How We Feel. This Apple award-winning app was designed to help people label 144 emotions with precise “feeling words” and learn over 30 evidence-based strategies to manage emotions effectively.

We can all benefit from cultivating a more nuanced vocabulary and replacing fuzzy words with ones that are more accurate. Our communications — and our relationships — depend on it.

Robin Stern, PhD, is the co-founder and associate director of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence, a psychoanalyst in private practice and the author of “The Gaslight Effect.”

Marc Brackett, PhD, is the founding director of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence, a professor in the Child Study Center at Yale and the author of “Permission to Feel.”

