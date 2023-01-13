AEDs don’t have to be intimidating. Here’s how (and when) to use one.

You’ve probably seen one at the airport, your doctor’s office, or maybe the mall. That white, windowed box jutting out from the wall that holds an automated external defibrillator, or AED.
Everyone should take a CPR course with AED training, but if you haven’t, the device itself will tell you what to do in an emergency. We asked Landon Mueller, an emergency medicine physician at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, Md., to give a step-by-step demonstration. (You’ll need to turn the sound on).
