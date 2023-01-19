Burnout is real. Here’s how to know if you have it and how to cope.

When Jacinda Ardern announced her decision to resign as New Zealand’s Prime Minister, she didn’t cite burnout as the reason. But she described it.
The World Health Organization in 2019 acknowledged burnout as an “occupational phenomenon,” but job or work burnout can still take a significant toll on your mental and physical health, and is closely linked with depression and anxiety.
Burnout is common among health-care workers, medical students and caregivers. But it can also be experienced in other professions. This week, Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman announced he is “stepping away” from the band for the sake of his mental health. And tennis star Naomi Osaka was at the top of her game in 2021 when she announced she needed a break from the sport.
Here’s what mental health experts have to say about burnout, how to identify it and how to cope.
