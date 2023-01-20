Period underwear and toxins: What to know about the Thinx lawsuit

For years, period-absorbing underwear brand Thinx sold itself as an unfussy, nontoxic, organic alternative to traditional menstrual products through playful ads on subways and social media.
As part of the $5 million settlement reached late last year, a website to help facilitate compensation for consumers was recently launched, prompting renewed interest in the lawsuit and questions about the safety of Thinx’s reusable period products and the nature of the PFAS chemicals that the plaintiffs say were found in them.
Whether you think you’re eligible for compensation or are just worried about “forever” chemicals, here’s what you need to know.