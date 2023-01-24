Cooking with physical limitations? Try these creative workarounds.

If you have physical challenges, there are appliances and strategies to help safely prep food, cook and bake

January 24, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. EST
An Ulu or rocking knife is easy to grip and is designed to help mitigate pain and to reduce the risk of a cutting injury. (Video: Alexa Juliana Ard/The Washington Post)

Cooking and baking can be difficult for many people; some may be dealing with age-related changes, others may have health conditions, injuries or disabilities, including pain and fatigue.

But there are strategies and equipment that can make creating good meals at home easier.

“Anyone can cook,” said Alyson Stover, president of the American Occupational Therapy Association and associate professor at the University of Pittsburgh, with a few changes to “the cooking, the kitchen or a little bit of each.”

Here’s what occupational therapists and home cooks with disabilities recommend.

A Rollator can help with transporting food around the kitchen, and you can add a non-slip pad to keep the food from falling on your way to the table. (Video: Alexa Juliana Ard/The Washington Post)

