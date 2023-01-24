Still dry for January? Try these sober activities for non-alcoholic fun.

And sober fun doesn’t have to end with a change of the calendar. Whether it’s your last week of abstaining or you’re planning to keep your sober streak going in February, here’s some advice for activities best enjoyed without alcohol.
Host a sober potluck dinner
Getting together for potluck dinners, where everybody brings a dish, is a great way to shift the social focus away from alcohol. The “focus is around the food,” said Rob, who speaks from personal experience after two years in Alcoholics Anonymous and, like many in the program, prefers not to share his last name.
If dinner still feels like a trigger for drinking alcohol, consider hosting a potluck luncheon followed by a brisk walk or meandering hike.
Turn exercise into a social occasion
Socializing during exercise is a great way to break alcohol’s grip on your social life. Go for a morning run or gym workout and meet for coffee and a smoothie afterward. Or try yoga or another kind of group class. You could also plan a hike, which gives you camaraderie without the pressure to drink anything but water.
Get crafty
There’s also the option of meeting friends for a DIY workshop. Inside any of the four “Shop Made in DC” locations, you can craft, paint, stitch, bake, weld, build and make things with your own hands. You can even find a spirit-free mixology class. Some of these workshops offer alcohol, but you can organize a private class for abstainers. And some DIY places such as DIY Bar in Portland, Ore., offer virtual team-building workshops and ship the craft kits right to your door.
Plan a spring garden
Another unique way to gather with others is over spring garden planning. Spread paper across your dining table and start sketching. The Kitchen Garden Therapy channel on YouTube has tips on making a plan. The host, Slava Jalili, who lives in Chicago, says the show is meant to demonstrate how therapeutic and rewarding gardening can be.
Try a morning ‘Happy Hour’
Celebrate “Happy Hour” first thing in the morning — by going out to breakfast with friends. Steer clear of brunch cocktails and stick with coffee, tea and juice. The caffeine and conversation will lift your spirits.
Why not welcome sunrise with a shot of ginger. Widely used as an herbal medicine for centuries, this herbaceous plant has taken root with the mainstream medical community.
The Cleveland Clinic heralds the anti-inflammatory properties and immune boost from a shot of ginger on its website, even offering a simple recipe — with the option of adding honey, cayenne and turmeric — to jump-start your morning and system. (Anyone talking blood-thinning medication should check with their doctor before adding ginger to their diet.)
Find a different favorite drink to serve guests
Jessica Oski, who practices Dry January from her home in Burlington, Vt., has a secret recipe for hosting dinner parties. She serves her guests beverages made with Rooh Afza — a 115-year-old blend of herbs and syrups from South Asia. Known as “refresher of the soul,” this liquid is a conversation starter unto itself.
“If the drink is special and unique enough, people don't miss the alcohol,” Oski explained via email. “I make a Rooh Afza Mock Mojito with two-and-a-half tablespoons of Rooh Afza syrup, 10 mint leaves, one tablespoon of fresh lemon juice, one cup plain soda water, muddled and then add crushed ice.”
If anyone on your guest list has alcohol use disorder, you may want to avoid mocktails, which can be triggering if they too closely resemble a favorite cocktail.
Count your savings and other benefits
If you need extra motivation to stick to sober living for the rest of the year, focus on the money you’re saving. Since Rob stopped drinking, he has calculated a net gain of $25,000 — roughly $30 a day. A portion of those funds have gone toward his daughter’s 529 college saving plan. You can also use your savings to plan sober travel with friends.
Most important, be aware of what going without alcohol is telling you. If you are experiencing a significant increase in anxiety, alcohol use may have been serving some kind of purpose. “A lot of people drink to not feel a variety of things,” Jackson said. “You can discover and pursue a healthier way to manage that.”
