What new questions will I be asked when I donate blood?

The Food and Drug Administration today has proposed new guidelines regarding who can donate blood in the U.S., eliminating long-standing rules that target men who have sex with men.
Here are answers to a few common questions about how the proposed guidelines could affect eligibility to donate blood in the U.S.
Well+Being shares news and advice for living well every day. Sign up for our newsletter to get tips directly in your inbox.
Coronavirus vaccines can affect periods, a study showed, confirming what many women had been saying.
Normal marital hatred is real, and here are some ways to respond to it.
Is coffee or tea better for you?
Even if you exercise, sitting all day can cause health problems.
There are many things beyond our control, and these 8 ways can help you feel less anxious about them.