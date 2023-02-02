Did your resolutions slide? It might be the ‘what the hell’ effect.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Have you already given up on the healthy-eating goals you set for yourself in January? You may be suffering from the "what-the-hell" effect.

The term was coined by two researchers at Northwestern University in the 1970s, who conducted experiments studying the psychological changes that occur in people who restrict their eating. They noticed an all-or-nothing style of eating among many students. One student told them about her friends who starved themselves all day but by nighttime gave up and "ate everything in sight."

To learn more, the researchers, Janet Polivy and C. Peter Herman, who later became professors emeritus at the University of Toronto, conducted experiments using milkshakes, pudding, cookies, cakes and nuts.

The study participants thought they were taking part in a taste test. But the researchers were really studying how non-dieters and dieters reacted to different foods.

Most people in the study who filled up on milkshakes or pudding behaved as expected. They were full, so they ate less of the other foods.

But Polivy and Herman saw a different pattern with people who were on restricted diets. Once it appeared they had “blown” their diet by drinking a milkshake, for instance, the dieters ended up just binge-eating the other foods.

The researchers called this cycle of dieting, breaking the diet and then overeating the “what-the-hell” effect.

When I first heard about the what-the-hell effect, I was amused that the researchers had so aptly named a phenomenon many of us have experienced ourselves.

But the reality is that your body does not take an all-or-nothing approach to healthy eating. We can slide into bad habits, but it’s never too late to improve the quality of your diet.

And if you’ve experienced the what-the-hell effect recently, it probably means that whatever eating goal you set for yourself in January was too restrictive. Try setting a more reasonable goal in February. Here are some ideas.

Did you vow to stop eating sugar but think you failed? Try cutting back on sweet foods just at breakfast, instead. Or try cooking at home more and eating fewer ultraprocessed foods.

Did you give up dessert? That’s a terrible idea. How about eating fruit for dessert during the week and giving yourself a treat Saturday? Eating more fruit is good for your microbiome.

Trying to lose weight? Try a positive eating approach by adding more vegetables to your diet. The Voraciously team has four tips to help you eat more vegetables. Or consider adding an exercise snack to your day when you find yourself craving junk food.

And if one of your resolutions was to drink more water, you may want to learn more about how much you really need. (Spoiler alert: It’s not eight cups a day.)

