Should you be worried about infection from eye drops?

Millions of Americans use eye drops for conditions such as dry eye, glaucoma and itchiness caused by allergies or air pollution. So, they may be worried by a health alert from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about serious bacterial infections linked to at least one product contaminated by Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a dangerous organism that is difficult to treat.
The CDC identified 55 cases of infection in 12 states, with at least five of them resulting in permanent vision loss and at least one death. The agency urged consumers to stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears, an over-the-counter preservative-free product and the prime suspect in the outbreak.
“Eye infections are always an obvious concern as severe complications including permanent vision loss can result,” said Paul Volberding, professor emeritus of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of California San Francisco School of Medicine. “The current report of infections linked to eye drops is quite alarming.”
How concerned should eye drops users be about their risk of infection? We asked eye experts and infectious-disease specialists. Here’s what they advised.