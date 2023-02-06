Why you should avoid kava and 9 other risky dietary supplements

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with any advertisers on this site.
After consulting with a panel of doctors and researchers, Consumer Reports says you should avoid these 10 risky supplements. In general, risk increases the larger the dosage and the longer the supplement is taken. Also beware of illegal or unapproved drug ingredients, such as tianeptine, methylsynephrine and phenibut.
Also called: creosote bush, greasewood, Larrea divaricata, Larrea tridentata, larreastat
Claimed benefits: weight loss; eases inflammation; treats colds, infections, rashes, cancers
Potential harms: kidney problems, liver damage
Also called: coughwort, Farfarae folium leaf, foalswort, Tussilago farfara
Claimed benefits: relieves cough, sore throat, laryngitis, bronchitis, asthma
Potential harms: liver damage, possible carcinogen
Also called: blackwort, bruisewort, slippery root, Symphytum officinale
Claimed benefits: relieves cough, heavy menstrual periods, stomach problems, chest pain; treats cancer
Potential harms: liver damage, cancer
Also called: Teucrium chamaedrys, Teucrium viscidum
Claimed benefits: weight loss; alleviates fever, arthritis, gout, stomach problems
Potential harms: liver damage, hepatitis
Also called: celandine, Chelidonium majus
Claimed benefits: alleviates stomach ache
Potential harms: liver damage
Also called: ava pepper, kava kava, Piper methysticum
Claimed benefits: eases anxiety, helps sleep
Potential harms: liver damage, exacerbates Parkinson’s disease and depression, impairs driving
Also called: asthma weed, Lobelia inflata, vomit wort, wild tobacco
Claimed benefits: helps respiratory problems, smoking cessation
Potential harms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, tremors, rapid heartbeat, confusion, seizures, hypothermia, coma
Also called: Hedeoma pulegioides, Mentha pulegium
Claimed benefits: improves breathing problems, digestive disorders
Potential harms: liver and kidney failure, nerve damage, convulsions
Also called: beard moss, tree moss, usnea
Claimed benefits: weight loss, pain relief
Potential harms: liver injury
Also called: Johimbi, Pausinystalia yohimbe, yohimbine, Corynanthe johimbi
Claimed benefits: treats low libido and erectile dysfunction, depression, obesity
Potential harms: raises blood pressure; causes rapid heart rate, headaches, seizures, liver and kidney problems, heart problems, panic attacks
