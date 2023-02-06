Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Q: How old will I be when I die? A: Doctors are regularly called upon to make such predictions. But the most common context is a gutting one, for a patient with a serious illness that has visited upon them a devastating turn. The cancer has progressed, the heart is failing once again.

When we put forth our speculations, which we call “prognosis,” our focus is on how the disease will act going forward. Those conversations have been the hardest my profession has ever demanded of me.

Doctors rarely predict the timing of death

But doctor’s prognostications — such as how many months someone will live — are rarely accurate, at least not in the conventional sense.

“You have less than six months to live” isn’t a statement relevant to an individual as much as it is to a group of patients. Here it means that most in the group will succumb within six months, on average. The prognosis has less relevance to how an individual will fare.

Advertisement

Plainly put — it could be better, could be worse.

Even here, doctors aren’t really too knowledgeable. Even among the sickest of all patients, those in the intensive care unit, doctors’ prognostications regarding the timing of death are only accurate around 20 percent of the time.

Stephen Jay Gould brought the distinction between population averages and individual experience to life, quite literally, in an essay entitled “The Median Isn’t the Message.” In it, Gould describes being told in 1982 that he would die of mesothelioma, a rare cancer, within 8 months. He published his essay in 1991, and then went on to live until 2002.

Predicting life spans of healthy people

When it comes to predicting how long more-healthy people will live, called life expectancy, doctors don’t even know where to start. This is probably because our profession focuses almost exclusively on diseases.

Advertisement

We can see their effects in laboratory tests and on X-rays. We array our tools, which include pills and scalpels, by disease too. So it makes sense that our predictions only come into play when the disease is playing a prominent role in a person’s longevity.

Life expectancy for healthier people is more the domain of insurance actuaries, who aim to sell life insurance for more than it will ultimately pay out — an objective driven by how long someone will live after they get a policy. It’s also a measure used by epidemiologists to gauge overall health trends over time. You might have heard that covid reduced life expectancy by several years in the U.S., but that is really a measure of how bad these years have been, not of how long people around today will live into the future.

Where you live affects your life expectancy

But if I really wanted to know the answer, I’d bypass all the doctors, actuaries and epidemiologists, and ring up a demographer. Why? Because if you asked a demographer, the first question would be: “What’s your Zip code?”

Advertisement

I live in New York, and I take the subway a lot, and one ride tells the whole story. For around $3, and in under 20 minutes, you can travel from the tony upper east side neighborhood of Manhattan to the neighborhoods in the Bronx that surround Yankee stadium. As the stops pass, life expectancy falls by more than a decade, from 87 years to 76 years.

Doctors will note that rates of high blood pressure, diabetes, and cancer rise along the way. But demographers will say, rightly, that those patterns are not cause, but effect. What drives this gap, is that along the way, rates of poverty, crime and low-performing schools also rise.

New York is not unique in this respect. In most cities in the country, life expectancy of people in the lowest quartile of income falls short of those in the highest quartile by five to eight years. This explains the paradoxical result that life expectancy in the U.S. overall is falling, even though disease treatments are improving in nearly every arena.

We just can’t invent enough drugs and surgeries to make up for the ravages of poor circumstance.

Peter B. Bach is a pulmonary and critical care physician and chief medical officer of Delfi Diagnostics, a company developing blood tests for cancer detection.

GiftOutline Gift Article