Can humans and dogs catch bird flu? What to know about avian flu.

An outbreak of a highly pathogenic avian influenza strain is decimating wild and farmed bird populations globally, fueling a debate about the most effective ways to end it and the potential risk to humans.
The Washington Post spoke to a number of experts to answer common questions about bird flu, the risk to humans and pets, and how the outbreak is affecting food prices. Here’s what they had to say.
