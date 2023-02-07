Can humans and dogs catch bird flu? What to know about avian flu.

The risk to humans remains low, but speculation about the virus has caused worry. Here are answers to common questions.

By
and  
 
February 7, 2023 at 5:54 p.m. EST
Although the risk to humans remains low, speculation about the H5N1 virus has caused worry that the bird flu outbreak could develop into a larger threat. (iStock)

An outbreak of a highly pathogenic avian influenza strain is decimating wild and farmed bird populations globally, fueling a debate about the most effective ways to end it and the potential risk to humans.

Some experts are concerned about the possibility that the H5N1 virus could one day evolve to more easily spread from birds to mammals. Although the risk to humans remains low, speculation about the virus has caused worry that the bird flu outbreak could develop into a larger threat.

The Washington Post spoke to a number of experts to answer common questions about bird flu, the risk to humans and pets, and how the outbreak is affecting food prices. Here’s what they had to say.

