In times of crisis, blood donation helps others, and it might help you

The unrelenting news cycle of violence, climate worries and natural disasters such as the tragic earthquakes in Turkey and Syria can make us feel powerless most of the time. But there is something you can do that always makes a difference to others.

Give blood.

During the pandemic last year, the American Red Cross reported a severe blood shortage. The blood supply has now stabilized, but it’s always vulnerable to shortages. Each day, the Red Cross says it needs to collect about 12,000 blood and nearly 3,000 platelet donations to meet the needs of patients at about 2,500 hospitals nationwide.

And winter is typically a challenging time because cold and flu season and weather can reduce donations.

Many people who think they aren’t eligible to give blood might not be aware that some rules for donation have changed. The Red Cross notes that blood donor eligibility can change with advancements in science and testing, and because an individual was deferred in the past does not mean they aren’t eligible today.

Having a chronic illness doesn’t necessarily disqualify you. And some people think having tattoos or piercings makes them ineligible, but that’s not true. You may have to wait three months after a tattoo or piercing, and rules might vary depending on state regulations, but lots of people with tattoos and piercings can give blood. (You can review eligibility guidelines on the Red Cross website.)

And for more than two decades, thousands of people were banned from blood donation because they lived in some European countries during the height of mad cow disease. In the fall, those restrictions were lifted, and those people are eligible to donate again. The Red Cross says there were approximately 185,000 donors in their systems who were deferred related to the mad cow crisis who are being reinstated.

I’m one of them. I lived in London for several years in the 1990s, and haven’t been allowed to give blood because of this restriction. I just learned about the change and was excited to finally be allowed to donate. I went to the Red Cross website and scheduled an appointment near my office.

Blood donation isn’t hard, but it does take a little effort and time. You’ll answer questions online to help determine your eligibility and speed up the process when you arrive. Typically you can donate whole blood every eight weeks. You can donate platelets every week. Once you get done with the paperwork, the process of donating blood takes minutes. A platelet donation can take 2½ to three hours. You can learn more about platelet donation here.

My Red Cross appointment began with a finger prick to check my hemoglobin level. Mine, unfortunately, fell just outside the accepted range. So this time, I wasn’t allowed to donate.

But my experience highlights another perk of donating blood: You’ll get a mini check that can give you valuable information about your health. Low hemoglobin is apparently a common reason people are turned away. But it’s also easily solved. I’ll check with my doctor, start eating more iron-rich foods and possibly take a supplement, and I’ll be back to donate blood in a matter of weeks.

You’ll also learn your blood type when you donate blood. While donations of all types are needed, platelet donations and those with type O, B-negative and A-negative blood are in highest demand.

And there’s more good news about blood donation on the horizon. The Food and Drug Administration proposed new guidelines regarding who can donate blood in the United States, eliminating a decades-old rule stemming from the AIDS crisis that prohibited men who have sex with men from donating. Those rules haven’t changed yet, but the FDA is expected to adopt the proposal after a period of public comment.

You can learn more about the new recommendations and answers to other questions about blood donation from our helpful FAQ: What new questions will I be asked when I donate blood?

And what if you can’t donate blood or are afraid of needles? You can tell others about blood donation, host a blood drive and even volunteer to deliver blood products to hospitals. You can find volunteer opportunities at redcross.org.

Please let us know how we are doing. Email me at wellbeing@washpost.com.

