At a recent couples therapy session, the wife said about her husband, “he literally does nothing!” “I make the money, get the kids ready in the morning, bathe them at night,” she said. “He is so passive! Sexually, financially, anything. I’m running as fast as I can, and he’s nowhere.”

Her husband meekly noted that his wife discounts how he spends the mornings playing with their kids, doing his best to let her sleep, and postponing his own tasks as a lawyer.

He used to be her best friend and lover. She admired his mind and spirit and was inspired by him to pursue a career. After a decade of being married, though, all she could see in him were ways he was shirking responsibility and submitting to laziness.

This kind of kaleidoscopic shift in how people view their intimate partners is not unique to my patients. Many people come to feel “misrepresented” by their partner. The image or feedback they receive does not match their experience of themselves or their intentions.

People often complain that their partner is projecting.

What is projection, and why do we project?

Projection “is a way of avoiding the recognition of one’s own weaknesses and faults,” says Sigmund Freud in “New Introductory Lectures on Psycho-Analysis.”

By projecting, we disavow unacceptable thoughts, feelings or impulses in ourselves, and instead perceive them as belonging to another person or group. Think of the classic “why are you so angry?” — a question directed to another person — when you can’t acknowledge your own anger.

Projection contorts reality in ways that can lead to serious misunderstandings and conflicts in relationships.

My patient became a mother while working full-time. She could not take a break, not even a nap, pushed as she was between work and a screaming baby.

Any thought of getting some rest was to be crushed and repressed before it even emerged. It was a survival tactic. And the more she repressed, the more those qualities magically appeared in her husband. She would scan him for any sign of fatigue, and preemptively start berating him.

Her husband, in turn, described her as relentlessly critical, domineering, compulsively demanding and uncompromising. He could not even connect his current wife with the woman who traveled with him for joyful months with no plans. His own grotesque description of his wife included her in a hospital bed, “waiting for a procedure to zap an excruciating kidney stone and making Zoom calls to the office.”

Couples get caught in mutual projections

I am repeatedly struck by how, over time, couples arrange themselves to become perfect objects of projections for each other.

By the time I started seeing this couple, the husband had mostly stopped protesting. He seemed to have forgotten how hard he worked to keep the family going and was resigned to his wife’s characterization of him.

Caught in her gaze, her narrowing critical view of him, he stopped driving after absent-mindedly reversing into a tree. “I started wondering if I’m suffering early dementia,” he said. “I keep making dumb mistakes, like forgetting to take the dog out in the morning and coming home to a mess.”

Projective identification captures how people become entangled in each other’s projections. People distance themselves from their unwanted parts, and partners unconsciously internalize and take on the projected qualities as their own.

Conforming to the constant messaging that he is useless and to his wife’s takeover of most functional aspects of family life, the husband unconsciously became more incompetent. This only exacerbated the wife’s tendency to compensate by overdoing.

The pattern between them was set.

Breaking out of projective identification

My work with couples is all about taking back some of these projections, following certain psychoanalytic principles.

Pay attention to roles: Notice the roles you have come to play. It helps to first label the roles each of you take on by understanding your patterns — for example, “litigator and defendant.”

For a different couple I counseled, one partner came to embody the jealous lover or the litigator. “I can see her checking out this guy we both know from college, but when I asked her what she was thinking, she denied she even saw him,” he said. He would then interrogate her, check her phone, and she would eventually shut down and refuse to talk.

In sessions, she was able to describe how his growing suspicions made her unsure of her ability to even decipher what she desired. This made her increasingly cagey about her inner world. Her shutdown in turn exacerbated his paranoia. Over time they became caricatures of these positions.

The two found it helpful to label their dynamic “suspicious prosecutor and defendant.”

Ask yourself questions. What might be unconsciously informing the role you are playing? Here is where the deeper work comes in. Challenge yourself to a thought experiment: If you assume that what is bothering you most about your partner is to some extent a projection of some part of you that you are finding difficult to acknowledge, what would that be?

My first patient was most bothered by what she saw as her husband shirking his responsibilities. She desperately needed a break. But to keep functioning as a working mother, she believed she must remove from awareness any desire to be left alone, to not have dependents, to do what she felt like in the moment.

Take steps to change the pattern. I find paradoxical interventions helpful in unpacking projective identification.

In this case, I asked the wife to do the opposite of what her role requires: spend three hours a day doing nothing productive — play with the dog, watch bad TV, get lost in your phone. This instruction freed her to reconnect with needs she dreaded — mostly the wish to be unburdened by caring for others — needs that could disrupt her fragile coping method of hyper-functionality. She understood some of her critique of her husband as envy and felt less pressure to monitor those needs in him.

This intervention also created space, a vacuum, for her husband to step in and do more. Things began to change.

For the couple dealing with jealousy, the man was projecting onto his partner both his own transgressive impulses, and unprocessed events he witnessed as a child between his parents. At some point in our work, he had the insight to say: “I remind myself of my mother.”

Turned out his father, whom he worshiped, was a philanderer who caused his mother a great deal of agita. My patient struggled unconsciously with his mixed identifications with each parent and ended up enacting his history in his current relationship.

The way out for these two included him befriending rather than repressing his own fantasy world — imagining himself with other women or free from family duties — part handed down as an unconscious package from his father, and part his own unruly mind. As a younger person he often jumped from one relationship to the next and was not necessarily honest with his partners. He was projecting his own past, his father’s past and all that one’s unconscious generates that could disrupt socially acceptable behavior onto his partner.

His partner came to see her evasiveness as a provocation rather than a defense. With these self-realizations, the two could step out of the ritual.

Moving on from projection

Our closest partner can become a screen upon which various disavowed, unprocessed experiences — whether aspects of self or of one’s history — can be projected.

The partner is then pulled into unconscious participation in this drama, often bringing their own complementary story. This mechanism of projective identification creates a powerful yet unconscious contract between the two to keep enacting the same ritual.

By becoming familiar with the parts projected, reclaiming them as parts of the self, and breaking the spell of the rituals, couples can become better partners and build richer and more honest relationships.

Orna Guralnik, PsyD, is a clinical psychologist and psychoanalyst, adjunct professor at NYU Postdoc Program in Psychoanalysis and the therapist on the documentary series, “Couples Therapy,” on Showtime.

We welcome your comments on this column at OnYourMind@washpost.com.

