Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia: What are the symptoms of FTD?

Actor Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a rare type of dementia, his family announced Thursday. The disease, also known as frontotemporal lobar degeneration, has no treatment or cure.
“While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” said their statement posted on the website for the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration. “FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone.”
We asked neurologists questions about the condition, its causes, symptoms, impact and risks, and here are their answers.
Well+Being shares news and advice for living well every day. Sign up for our newsletter to get tips directly in your inbox.
Coronavirus vaccines can affect periods, a study showed, confirming what many women had been saying.
Normal marital hatred is real, and here are some ways to respond to it.
Is coffee or tea better for you?
Even if you exercise, sitting all day can cause health problems.
There are many things beyond our control, and these 8 ways can help you feel less anxious about them.