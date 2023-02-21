How hospice helps patients and families navigate end-of-life care

Former president Jimmy Carter’s wish to enter hospice care has raised awareness about how families cope with the dying process

February 21, 2023 at 2:33 p.m. EST
Hospice care helps patients and family members cope with the dying process. (iStock)

The decision by former president Jimmy Carter to stop medical intervention and spend his remaining time at home with his family has brought new attention to hospice care.

Hospice care is a form of medical care given at the end of life, when medical interventions to prolong life are stopped, and the focus shifts to supportive care and helping both patient and family members cope with the dying process.

By entering hospice, Carter has taken on “one of the most serious decisions anybody can make in their life,” said William Dombi, president of the National Association for Home Care & Hospice. “I think it’s a good thing that people are gaining awareness of hospice through this. Every generation needs to learn about what hospice is, how valuable it is and that it’s an option — a great option — that is available to them.”

We answered common questions about hospice and end-of-life care.

