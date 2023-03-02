The Brain Issue: Old brains can learn new tricks

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

New research, though, pushes back on the belief that plasticity, the brain’s capacity to respond to change, diminishes in the adult and aging brain, reports Caitlin Gilbert, a neuroscientist and science writer who recently joined the Well+Being team.

This week Caitlin reported on a fascinating project by an international team of researchers to collect brain scan data representing 101,457 brains at all stages of life. The scan of the youngest in the study came from a 16-week-old fetus; the oldest was from a 100-year-old.

The study allowed researchers to create a road map of sorts, explaining how brains age over a life span. From infancy and childhood to the teen years and adulthood, the brain adjusts to its circumstances.

Baby brains are like sponges, soaking up massive amounts of information. The brains of toddlers and children are equipped to process emotions, interact in social settings and develop more complex communication skills. And as we age, brain development is influenced by experiences such as engagement in a community, lifestyle choices or exposure to stress or toxins.

One of the more exciting findings in Caitlin’s reporting challenges the notion that older brains can’t learn new tricks.

One recent study looked at the brains of adult mice. It showed the presence of “silent synapses,” connections that are inactive until they’re recruited to help form new memories. A huge number of these synapses, which are the connections between neurons, are formed early in life and help explain why baby brains can learn languages and tons of other new things in a relatively short period of time.

But while these synapses had long been associated with early development, the new research confirms their widespread presence in adult human brains. This synaptic wiring “expands the learning capabilities of the mature brain,” the study authors report.

The findings have upended the way scientists look at the brain and suggest that your brain can dynamically change throughout adulthood.

“The good news,” Caitlin reports, is that “unlike other parts of the body, our brains are built to change over our lifetime, meeting the challenges set by every life stage.”

And don’t stop there. My colleagues on the Health and Science desk, Pooh Shapiro and Mary-Ellen Deily, have compiled this special report on the brain.

