For International Women’s Day, which celebrates the achievements of women, we asked illustrators around the world to answer this question in just one comic panel:
Lviv, Ukraine
Tehran; Based in Rotterdam
Philadelphia
San Francisco Bay Area
Herat, Afghanistan; Based in Vancouver
