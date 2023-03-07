An illustration shows a line of women in profile.
(Jaz Malone for The Washington Post)

An illustrated celebration of women around the world

We asked five comic artists to draw what women’s community means to them

Perspective by
, 
, 
, 
and  
 
March 7, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. EST

For International Women’s Day, which celebrates the achievements of women, we asked illustrators around the world to answer this question in just one comic panel:

What does having a community of women mean to you?

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Their answers reflect the experiences of women across the globe last year — one marked by the end of Roe v. Wade and rise of anti-LGBT legislation in the United States, the erasure of women from public life in Afghanistan, government crackdowns on uprisings in Iran, and the challenges faced by women in Ukraine and Russia.

Yulia Vus

Lviv, Ukraine

Fahim Alavi

Tehran; Based in Rotterdam

Jaz Malone

Philadelphia

Bea Hayward

San Francisco Bay Area

Sara Barackzay

Herat, Afghanistan; Based in Vancouver

Sign up for the Well+Being newsletter, your source of expert advice and simple tips to help you live well every day

Read more from Well+Being

Well+Being shares news and advice for living well every day. Sign up for our newsletter to get tips directly in your inbox.

Eating like a centenarian can help you live a longer life.

Waking up frequently at night can harm your health. Here are three ways to improve sleep.

The frequency and color of poop can vary. Most of the time, they shouldn’t cause alarm.

You should avoid kava and 9 other risky dietary supplements.

Try these 6 ways to slow memory decline and lower dementia risk

Loading...
Loading...