Justin Bieber and Dianne Feinstein got shingles. What causes it?

About 1 in 3 people in the United States will develop shingles, a painful and sometimes debilitating condition that can last for weeks or months

By
March 7, 2023 at 3:11 p.m. EST
On left: Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. On the right: Sen. Dianne Feinstein leaves the Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill on April 27, 2022 in Washington, DC.
(ANGELA WEISS/ Getty Images; Kent Nishimura / Getty Images)
Pop star Justin Bieber, 29, and Dianne Feinstein, the 89-year-old Senate Democrat from California, have both recently reported health issues related to a shingles outbreak.

Shingles is a painful and sometimes debilitating condition that can last for weeks or months. Feinstein, the oldest U.S. senator, was hospitalized this month after being diagnosed with shingles. (She has since returned home.) She’s now recovering at home. Bieber announced in June that he was delaying his international tour because of facial paralysis related to a shingles outbreak, a condition called Ramsay Hunt syndrome. He canceled the tour last week.

We answered common questions about shingles, the symptoms and getting vaccinated.

Well+Being shares news and advice for living well every day.

