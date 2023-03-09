3-minute meditation: How to wind down before bed

When you get into bed at night, are you taking the stress of your day with you?
I created this short mindfulness exercise to help you to let go of the day so you not only fall asleep more easily but also stay asleep. Keep reading for more guidance on winding down before bedtime.
Anxiety is often the source of sleep woes. I’m a natural born worrier, and have struggled with anxiety and sleep issues for years. It wasn’t until I came across the practice of meditation that I was genuinely able to sleep through the night.
Meditation won’t solve the stress in your life or stop you from worrying. But it will give you more skills to cope with it.
And before you go to bed, check to make sure you’ve created the best environment for sleep. Is your room conducive to a good night’s sleep? Remove clutter, consider the bedding, lights and window shades so that you feel like you’re in a relaxed environment.
About 10 or 15 minutes before bedtime, start a wind-down routine. Checking in with a loved one or friend can help you detach from the busyness of the day. Dim the lights, turn off your devices and play calming music.
Eve Lewis Prieto is a Headspace meditation teacher in Los Angeles. You can find her on instagram @meditatewitheve where she holds a live meditation every Monday.
