Why are falls so serious in older people?

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has been hospitalized after he tripped and fell at a hotel. It’s not the first tumble for the 81-year-old, who fractured a shoulder in 2019 in a fall outside his Louisville home.
Every year, millions of Americans older than 65 experience falls, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This translates to 1 in 4 older adults falling, resulting in more than 800,000 emergency department visits, with 1 in 5 of the falls resulting in serious injuries such as broken hips or other bone fractures, or head trauma, according to CDC. Falls, in fact, are the leading cause of injury and death in this age group, the CDC says.
Here are answers to some common questions about falling risk.
