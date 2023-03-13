Want a healthy cereal? Then be sure to look for these ingredients.

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with any advertisers on this site.
You can find cereals with a good balance of nutrition — and great taste, too. But it requires a little more scrutiny than just a glance at the front of the box. In Consumer Reports’ recent tests of breakfast cereals, we found that even some with healthy-sounding names and lofty claims about their ingredients didn’t always nutritionally stack up.
“Look past the glitz and glamour, and go right to the ingredients list,” says Qula Madkin, a certified diabetes educator and extension instructor with Mississippi State University. Once you’re there, checking a few key factors, such as fiber and added sugars, can help you select the best healthy cereal for you.
Focus on fiber
Because the ingredients are required to be listed in order of amount from largest to smallest, the first thing on the list should be a whole grain, such as whole wheat, oats, barley or millet, Madkin says. Whole grains contain many important nutrients, especially fiber.
Fiber is good for gut health and can help you avoid constipation, which may become more common with age, says Janice Hermann, a professor of nutritional sciences at Oklahoma State University. Look for a cereal with at least four grams per serving. You can further boost the fiber content of your cereal by adding unsweetened dried or fresh fruit.
Watch for added sugars
You don’t need to skip sugar entirely, but scan the nutrition panel and choose one with six grams or less of added sugars per serving (those that don’t occur naturally in the cereal’s other ingredients). If your favorite cereal is higher in added sugars, try mixing it half-and-half with a lower-sugar cereal.
What about protein?
Cereal on its own isn’t usually a major source of protein. Some grain-free brands do boast about extra-high protein content, but these can be pricier, and they also often contain more processed ingredients. Protein grows increasingly important with age because it’s necessary for maintaining muscle mass, Hermann says. But you don’t need to get it from the cereal itself. Dairy or soy milk can supply protein.
Don’t love or can’t eat cereal with milk? Try mixing it into yogurt, Madkin says. Greek yogurt may be easier to handle for people with mild lactose intolerance.
Another option for adding protein: Mix a spoonful of nut butter into a hot cereal such as oatmeal, Hermann says.
