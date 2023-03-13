Ask a Doctor: Are weight-loss drugs effective?

Wegovy, Ozempic and Mounjaro are showing astounding results and changing my patients’ lives

Advice by
March 13, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. EDT
A photo illustration of someone standing on a scale. On top of the photos four pink aarows pointing down move from the top of the frame to the bottom.
(Chelsea Conrad/The Washington Post; iStock)
Q. I am hearing good things about weight-loss drugs. Are they effective?

A. Injectable anti-obesity drugs and drugs for diabetes which induce weight loss such as Wegovy, Ozempic and Mounjaro are gaining in popularity among people with overweight and obesity.

The results of these treatments are astounding. Research shows that they cause an average weight loss of 15 to 21 percent, as long as people stay on them.

It is a life-changing experience for my patients. I can see how, by acting as appetite suppressants, these medications have changed my patients’ relationship with food: “Suddenly food is not so important,” “I do not obsess about food anymore” or “Sometimes I forget to eat.”

They are also helping my patients drop medications used to treat the complications of obesity such as diabetes and hypertension, just two examples of the health benefits of large and maintained weight loss.

Here are answers to some other common questions about weight-loss drugs:

