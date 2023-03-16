Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dogs, grief and blurred memories: Pandemic life, three years in Some of us barely remember the strangeness of pandemic life. And some of us will never forget. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight My family members and I, like millions of others, are among the unfortunate masses forever scarred by the pandemic. In January 2022, my father and stepmother were both hospitalized with covid-19. Only my dad returned home.

It was omicron — what is known as the “mild” variant — that wrecked my family. The absence of my stepmother continues to affect her family members — husband, siblings, daughter and grandchildren — in so many ways every day. And my father continues to suffer the aftereffects of his own bout with covid, along with his grief. It’s overwhelming to think about the millions of people around the world who are living their own version of covid loss.

One of them is my colleague Lena H. Sun, a longtime science writer who in 2020 found herself in the “unwished for” position of covering the virus that killed her 90-year-old mother. This week, she wrote about the challenges of grieving and saying goodbye during pandemic life.

“After talking to experts and reading about loss to help me cope, I’m understanding that grief — the intense emotion that often manifests in physical pain and feels overwhelming in the moment — can hit again and again,” Lena wrote. “It’s with you forever. But grief is different from grieving — how we learn to navigate life without our loved one. Social isolation and the sheer quantity of deaths during the pandemic made this process even harder.”

And then there are those for whom pandemic life is already beginning to blur. As Richard Sima, a neuroscientist and Brain Matters columnist explains, many details of pandemic life are likely to fade “because of the quirks and limitations of how much our brains can remember.” Information overload and the monotony of pandemic life are some of the reasons your brain may already be forgetting parts of the covid years.

Despite fading memories, the pandemic left indelible marks on day-to-day life. Science and data reporter Caitlin Gilbert looked at the state of work, home life and play to find out how we’re living now. Some of the lifestyle changes triggered by the pandemic were temporary; others may have more staying power. She learned that dog ownership, drive-through meals, telehealth therapy appointments, gym workouts, shopping and online dating have all been shaped by covid.

This week marks the three-year anniversary of the World Health Organization decision in March 2020 to declare a pandemic. Here are some of the stories from our special report — Pandemic: Three years in.

Try 3 minutes of mindful eating

Our newest 3-minute meditation focuses on mindful eating from Headspace teacher Kessonga Giscombe. You can try it with a piece of fruit, a snack or a full meal.

Sit at a table or in a place where you aren’t distracted by your computer or phone, music or even a book. Now bring your entire attention to the food you are about to eat and start the meditation.

