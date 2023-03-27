Struggling with your CPAP machine? Blame your biological clock.

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Many people with sleep apnea struggle to keep wearing their CPAP machines all night because they find the treatment so uncomfortable. Now new research shows that your chronotype — whether you are a morning lark, night owl or somewhere in between — can influence your reaction to the breathing devices.

The machines, called continuous positive airway pressure, or CPAP, machines, blow air into a person’s airways during sleep and are prescribed to treat sleep apnea.

A person’s natural wake and sleep times, dictated by an internal clock, may be the reason some people have more success with the machines than others. Early risers with obstructive sleep apnea used their CPAP machine for longer periods than other people, according to new research published in the Annals of the American Thoracic Society. The findings may help physicians tailor sleep therapies in the future based on patients’ biological clocks, sleep experts say.

Advertisement

The study, which analyzed chronotype data of 469 people who participated in an separate CPAP study, showed that early birds with moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea used their CPAP machines an average of about 40 minutes longer compared with later chronotypes, a term that refers in part to a person’s natural inclination to be awake or asleep during a 24-hour period.

And that extra 40 minutes counts, said Andrey Zinchuk, senior author of the study and director of the Advanced Apnea Management Program at Yale School of Medicine. Every half-hour of CPAP use is associated with improvements in quality of life, he said.

“We see, for the first time, that we should be thinking about people’s biological clocks when we consider their ability to adhere to CPAP therapy,” he said.

Biological clocks and sleep apnea

The impact of biological clocks on sleep apnea is a growing area of interest in the scientific community.

Advertisement

Millions of Americans have the condition, which interferes with a person’s ability to breathe properly while asleep and often leads to sleep deprivation and daytime fatigue and increases cardiovascular risks.

Obstructive sleep apnea, the most common form, occurs when the upper airway becomes blocked repeatedly while sleeping, causing people to stop breathing temporarily. With central sleep apnea, the brain does not send signals to tell the body to breathe.

Sleep apnea can affect biological clocks and vice versa. For instance, research shows, sleep apnea can cause circadian rhythm dysfunction, and circadian rhythms can affect how sleep apnea presents throughout the night.

Struggle to use a CPAP machine

Elizabeth Parker, 36, of Clawson, Mich., has been using a CPAP machine for mild sleep apnea for about six weeks but said she struggles to fall asleep with it on and keep it on throughout the night.

Advertisement

“I feel like I’m cuddling with the tubes because I’m a side-sleeper, so I’ll be on my side and the tubes are under me or near me. But that, I think, I could get used to. The hard part is having something on your face,” she said. “I wake up after four or five hours, take it off and go back to sleep.”

A self-described night owl, Parker said she would be interested to see what scientists can learn about the association between people’s circadian rhythms and their adherence to CPAP machines.

The study was composed of 44 percent morning people, 47 percent intermediate people and just 8 percent evening people, or night owls. People with the intermediate chronotype are common and naturally wake later than a morning person but go to bed earlier than a typical evening person. Because there were not enough night owls to study, the researchers combined the intermediate and night owl groups and compared them with the early risers.

Early bird personality may influence CPAP use

One explanation for why early birds in the study had more success with CPAP use may be related to personality traits. Research has shown, for example, that earlier chronotypes exhibit higher levels of agreeableness and conscientiousness as well as extroversion, which could contribute to adherence to the prescribed sleep therapy.

Advertisement

“It is hard to know, although there may be factors associated with being an ‘early bird’ such as ‘extroversion,’ which could translate into social pressures to use the CPAP machine based on what friends/relatives are doing,” Beth Malow, professor of neurology and pediatrics and the director of Vanderbilt University’s sleep division, wrote in an email.

But there may be other factors, such as genetics, that influence both chronotype and CPAP use, she said.

Malow said further research is needed to determine whether chronotypes do indeed impact CPAP adherence. “It gives us a new avenue to explore to see if we can predict who might need additional support to use their CPAP,” she said.

Personalized approach to sleep apnea

The longer that people with sleep apnea can use CPAP therapy, the more beneficial it is for them, said Eric Olson, chair of pulmonary and critical care medicine at Mayo Clinic. In the short term, CPAP machines are intended to help users sleep better throughout the night, using air pressure to keep the airways open so the users will not wake up choking. By stabilizing breathing and, in turn, oxygen levels at night, the long-term goal is to counteract some of the adverse consequences of sleep apnea — helping to increase alertness and decrease fatigue during the day, lower blood pressure and improve heart performance, among other things, he said.

Advertisement

Olson said he understands the struggle. The masks can be uncomfortable or leak, the pressure may irritate the nose or disrupt sleep, and the attachment straps can leave marks on the face. But because untreated sleep apnea can have significant health consequences, “anything that is associated with longer CPAP usage, we tend to get excited about,” he said.

He said he hopes that the study’s findings could one day help physicians use a patient’s “morningness” or “eveningness” inclinations to determine the best sleep therapy.

“This isn’t going to be the only factor,” he said, “But it’s enriching our understanding of attributes that might push us further along toward the goal of a personalized approach to sleep apnea.”

GiftOutline Gift Article