Falls on stairs are common. Here are 7 ways to make steps safer.

Here are tips from Allysin Bridges-German, clinical assistant professor for occupational therapy and occupational science at Towson University in Maryland, and Dana Keester, an ergonomics expert for Consumer Reports.
1. Evaluate your handrails
Add handrails to any stairs and steps inside and outside your home if you don’t already have them (or if they don’t extend the full length of stairways). Having handrails on both sides is ideal. Consider replacing any bulky or carved banisters. These can be difficult to fit your entire hand around, and that’s important for getting a secure grip. Rails that are simple, narrow and round are best.
2. Light your way
Motion sensor lights, which come on automatically as you get close to them, are a good option for outdoor steps. With these, you won’t have to juggle groceries or other items you’re carrying to turn lights on as you approach your home. Inside, ensure that your whole stairway is well-lit and that you have switches at the top and bottom of the stairs.
3. Reduce the risk of slips
For wooden or concrete stairs inside or out, adding nonslip tape or rubber treads to the top edge of each stair can increase grip. For indoor stairs, consider using low-pile carpet (but watch for and repair any spots of wear, as these can be slippery). It’s best not to place rugs or mats near stairs — but if you do, secure them with double-sided rug tape. Keep all steps and landings free of objects that could trip you.
4. Add a splash of color
Seeing where the edge of one stair ends and the “floor” of the next one (or the landing) starts can be a challenge. Adding sturdy tape in a contrasting color — such as neon yellow — to stair edges can help.
5. Carry less up and down
Leave your hands as free as possible on stairs so you can grasp the handrails. Instead of toting a laundry basket up and down, you might use a bag you can strap on like a backpack or toss down ahead of you.
6. Support your feet
Opt for supportive, sturdy footwear at home. Socks without shoes, and backless or smooth-soled slippers, can lead to falls.
7. Clean carefully
Vacuum stairs with a handheld or canister vacuum, rather than a bulkier full-sized vac. Sit down if you can, or hold on to a railing while you clean stairs — from bottom to top, so you won’t have to back down the stairs as you work.
