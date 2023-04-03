More than 1 in 4 U.S. adults suffers from seasonal allergies

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Symptoms may include sneezing, a runny nose, nasal congestion, watery eyes, and itching around the nose, eyes and ears. The CDC researchers found that the likelihood of young people having a seasonal allergy increases with age, from 10 percent of children 5 and younger to 24 percent of those ages 12 to 17. The opposite occurs among adults, with 25 percent of adults 44 and younger having a seasonal allergy vs. 22 percent of those 75 and older.

The CDC researchers also found that seasonal allergies are more common among boys than girls and among women than men.

Health experts generally agree that reducing exposure to pollen is key to controlling a seasonal allergy. That starts with monitoring pollen counts in your area via weather apps or local media reports. It also means spending less time outside on dry, windy days, keeping windows closed when pollen counts are high, and possibly wearing a face mask if outside activity is a must.

Treating symptoms usually starts with over-the-counter remedies, such as decongestants, antihistamines and nasal sprays or solutions. For more severe cases, allergy shots (immunotherapy) aim to ease the body’s reactions over time.

This article is part of The Post’s “Big Number” series, which takes a brief look at the statistical aspect of health issues. Additional information and relevant research are available through the hyperlinks.

